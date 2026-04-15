Navarro, Lausan rule 21K as End Polio Run wraps in Compostela

Navarro led the men’s 21K field, finishing ahead of Justin Basadre and Fatrick Jomet. Lausan ruled the women’s division, with Gilda Pagal placing second and Jessa Mae Rosales third.

The trail run-for-a-cause, held at Consuelo M. Valderrama National High School in Barangay Ngan, drew runners in support of the global campaign to eradicate polio.

Navarro, who also finished first overall in the 21K race, credited both the course and his preparation.

“Lipay kaayo. Guwapo kaayo ang rota, runnable kaayo (I’m really happy. The route was great—very runnable),” he said, noting it suited his running style.

Despite his experience, Navarro said he did not expect to win due to strong competition.

"Daghan kusgan. Gihatag siguro sa Ginoo (ere were a lot of strong runners. Maybe it was God’s will),” he added, attributing his victory to discipline and consistent training.

In the 10K race, Neil Bahan topped the men’s division, followed by Edwin Halanes and Lucas Muana. Lliane Pearl Redoblado dominated the women’s side, with Jelyn Camporedondo and Glady Paclibrare completing the podium.

Dhanlord Nengasca and Jensen Lynn Paraforte emerged as champions in the 5K men’s and women’s races, respectively. Jimboy Infiesto and Vanroi Pedrosa placed second and third in the men’s category, while Jackelyn Codizar and Gretchen Gerondio followed in the women’s race.

Khurt Guban won the 3K men’s division, ahead of Ian Matobato and Kent Carreon. Llyndy Kaye Redoblado topped the women’s race, with Lezel Cabahug and Danielle Lausan finishing behind her.

Organizers also handed out special awards to Corazon Nerves (oldest runner), Rica Garcia (best in costume), and Coach Jepoy Tri Tracing (biggest delegation).

Pagal, 42, described the course as both challenging and rewarding.

“Okay ang rota pero dili siya sayon, labi na sa beginners (Okay ang rota pero dili siya sayon, labi na sa beginners),” she said, describing the course as a mix of uphill and technical downhill sections.

Pagal, who has been running for nearly three years, emphasized the importance of continuous training and long-distance preparation. She also underscored the event’s advocacy, noting that participants contribute to the fight against polio.

Rotary Club President Jason James S. Ebdao urged participants to stay united in the fight to end polio.

“This run is more than a race—it is a symbol of our shared commitment to a polio-free world,” he said.

He thanked runners, organizers, and partners for their support, adding that the mission continues beyond the event.

“Until polio is eradicated everywhere, our work must go on,” Ebdao said.

Polio, a highly infectious viral disease that can cause paralysis or death, has been reduced by more than 99 percent worldwide through vaccination. The Philippines was declared polio-free in 2000, experienced an outbreak in 2019, and regained its polio-free status in 2021. Health officials continue to stress the importance of vigilance and routine immunization to prevent its return. RGL