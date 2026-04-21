NBA Playoffs: Round 1 matchups take shape

The road to the 2026 NBA championship begins with a loaded first round, as contenders and dangerous underdogs clash in both conferences.

In the Western Conference, the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder face a play-in survivor. OKC leans on depth, pace and rising star power, but limited playoff experience could extend the series.

The Phoenix Suns matchup promises a tight battle, with veteran scorers on both sides expected to trade big shots. Execution in crunch time will likely decide the series.

The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Houston Rockets, pitting postseason experience against youthful energy. The Lakers hold the edge, but Houston’s athleticism could steal games.

The Denver Nuggets meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in a physical series. Denver’s championship core gives it the advantage in a grind-out matchup.

The San Antonio Spurs face the Portland Trail Blazers, where emerging stars aim to make an early playoff impact.

In the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons open against the Orlando Magic in a matchup of rising teams. Defense and tempo will shape the outcome.

The Cleveland Cavaliers face the Toronto Raptors in one of the most balanced pairings, with both teams relying on grit and half-court execution.

The New York Knicks meet the Atlanta Hawks, renewing a growing rivalry marked by physical play and intense crowds.

The Boston Celtics enter as heavy favorites against the Philadelphia 76ers, but Philadelphia could shift momentum by controlling the paint early.

As the playoffs tip off, the themes are clear: experience versus youth, star power versus depth and the unpredictability of postseason basketball.