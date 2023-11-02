NBA Shorts: Spurs survive past Suns

Keldon Johnson stripped Kevin Durant and made a contested layup with 1.2 seconds left to give the Spurs their only lead of the game and a 115-114 victory over the stunned Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

The Spurs, trailed by as many as 20 points, broke a nine-game losing streak against Phoenix.

Johnson had 27 points to lead San Antonio.

Top draft pick Victor Wembanyama missed his first five shots before throwing down a sensational dunk in the first half's final seconds. He scored 18 points and had eight rebounds in 28 minutes. Devin Vassell also had 18 for the Spurs.

LA Clippers win

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, left, shoots as Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, With James Harden watching, Clippers take control in 3rd quarter to beat Magic 118-102 Keldon Johnson’s late basket gives the Spurs the only lead of the game, a 115-114 win over the Suns.

Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson scored 19 points apiece as the Knicks beat the Cavaliers 109-91 Durant led Phoenix with 26 points. Eric Gordon scored 20, Grayson Allen had 19 on 5 of 7 shooting from 3-point range for the Suns, who played without injured starting guards Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

Knicks beat Knicks

Julius Randle had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Brunson scored 19 points, and New York did not trail in the final three-quarters of a victory over short-handed Cleveland.

Immanuel Quickley added 18 points off the bench, and RJ Barrett had 16 in the teams’ first meeting since New York eliminated Cleveland in five games in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. AP