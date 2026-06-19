NBL Pilipinas Davao leg gets underway in July

The National Basketball League (NBL) Pilipinas will launch its Davao leg in July, opening a pathway for homegrown players to compete locally and advance to national championships.

During the Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum on June 18, NBL and GG Cup Tournament Commissioner Aldin Celi said the league will focus on grassroots development and give young athletes a clearer route to higher competition.

“We need more homegrown players. If you are based in Davao, this is where you will play,” Celi said.

The league will accept school-based, barangay-based and club teams, with age divisions from 10 to 21 years old.

Celi said Davao champions will advance to the national finals in December, with possible host cities in Pampanga or Camarines Sur.

"After the national finals, the next step is the international level," he said.

He said NBL Pilipinas maintains partnerships with leagues in Australia, China and the United States, which could open international opportunities for standout players.

Celi said the league will enforce strict residency rules to prioritize local talent development. Players must study or reside in Davao to qualify for local teams, while transfers will be regulated.

He also said the NBL plans to expand qualifying leagues across Mindanao, including Region 12, Agusan and Cagayan de Oro.

Games will be held on weekends, with organizers eyeing Gaisano Grand Sky Gym as a potential venue.

"We want to showcase what Davao basketball can offer and give players opportunities not only

in Davao but throughout the Philippines," Celi said. HANNAH MICAELLA ALBINO/SPAMAST, SUNSTAR INTERN