Near-drowning survivor earns Team PH berth

Veteran Davao swimmer and coach Haroon Cali introduced him to open-water swimming, a discipline that takes athletes out of the controlled environment of a pool and into seas, lakes, and other natural bodies of water.

Unlike pool races, open-water events require swimmers to navigate waves, currents, and constantly changing conditions.

"Open-water swimming is challenging because there are no lane lines to guide you, so you have to learn how to navigate and stay on course," Lucas said. "But it's also fun because you get to see colorful marine life and compete alongside your friends."

His progress in the sport quickly translated into results.

Last year, Lucas competed in the 500-meter category of Oceanman Siargao and qualified for the Oceanman World Championships in Dubai. He also won his first gold medal in breaststroke, his specialty event, at the Panabo Aquatics 2025 competition.

Behind those accomplishments, however, were years of commitment and sacrifice from the entire family.

"The journey hasn't always been easy," Betsy said. "We had to balance finances, school, training, competitions, and the simple reality that he's still a child. There were early mornings, long days, and many sacrifices along the way."

For the Arcena family, swimming has always been about more than medals.

"Swimming teaches our children that it's okay to pause and catch their breath when life gets difficult, but quitting should never be the first option," she said. "Some days are harder than others, but you still show up, do the work, and keep moving forward."

With the Southeast Asian championships approaching, Lucas has intensified his training.

"I train every day, and I'll keep doing that," he said. "Coach told me we'll be doing open-water swims in Samal every Sunday to prepare for the competition."

Betsy said her son's success reflects the support of an entire community.

"We are incredibly grateful to the HC Mantas family, especially Coach Haroon Cali and Coach Louie Restauro, for guiding, encouraging, and believing in him every step of the way," she said. "Above all, we thank the Lord for this blessing. We believe this opportunity is a gift from Him."

Despite reaching milestones that many young athletes only dream about, Lucas remains focused on simple goals.

"My goal is not to finish last," he said with a smile. "Hopefully, I don't get stung by a jellyfish, and I hope to place well. I'm praying."

For Lucas, the water that once nearly took his life now carries him onto the international stage — a journey defined not by fear, but by perseverance, faith, and the courage to keep swimming forward. Frances Kim Cachila / AdDU, SunStar Intern