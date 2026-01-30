Nearly 6-K delegates all set for 2026 Davraa Meet

Nearly 6,000 student-athletes will converge in Tagum City next month as the Davao Region stages one of its biggest sporting events of the year, the 2026 Davao Regional Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet.

Organizers expect 5,963 athletes, backed by 1,108 coaches and 235 chaperones, to compete in the regional meet from February 23 to 28 at the Davao del Norte Commission Sports Complex, turning the city into a weeklong hub of youth sports, school pride, and regional rivalry.

Officially branded as the 2026 Davraa Meet, the event carries the theme “Learn, Compete, Rise till Make Future Champions” and serves as a major buildup for the Palarong Pambansa 2026, set to be hosted by Agusan del Sur in May.

Backed by the Department of Education-Davao del Norte and the local government of Tagum City, the meet continues the city’s run as host following what organizers described as successful past editions.

“This is not just about medals,” said Jenelito Atillo, Department of Education (DepEd) Davao Region spokesperson, “We want our athletes to grow—not only in competition, but in discipline, character, and sportsmanship.”

New sports, wider opportunities

The 2026 edition expands its program with three additional sporting events, reflecting the region’s growing interest in diversified disciplines. Organizers said discussions are ongoing on whether the new events will be included in the official medal tally.

Among the highlights is the introduction of weightlifting, which has already drawn strong interest. Seven of the region’s 11 DepEd divisions—Davao City, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Digos City, Samal, Mati City, and Panabo City—have confirmed participation.

The meet also adds football for secondary girls, widening competitive opportunities for female athletes, while futsal will make its debut at the elementary level, extending beyond its usual senior high school slot.

“These additions reflect how sports in the region continue to evolve,” Atillo said. “We are opening doors for more students to discover where they can excel.”

Why Tagum keeps hosting

Atillo said organizers again chose Tagum City after requests from stakeholders who view Davao del Norte as an ideal venue for large-scale sporting events, citing its modern facilities, accessibility, and strong local support.

He said feedback from previous participants consistently praised the city’s accommodations, venue readiness, and overall athlete experience.

Organizers assured schools and delegations that billeting, security, peace and order, and safety protocols will be prioritized throughout the six-day competition, with government agencies tapped to help ensure smooth operations.

Atillo added that the local government remains committed to supporting DepEd and student-athletes, thanking partner agencies for sustained cooperation. DARYL BANIGUED, SUNSTAR INTERN/NDDU