Nesthy Petecio battles Swiss in semis

The 31-year-old 2019 Aiba women's world boxing champion will next clash against Ana Marija Milisic of Switzerland, a 5-0 unanimous winner over Rebeka Dobos of Hungary.

The semifinals are set for late Friday evening (Philippine time).

The other semifinal match will pit Huang Hsiao-Wen of Chinese Taipei against Jenifer Fernandez Romero of Spain.

Huang advanced by beating Szabina Szucs of Hungary, while Romero pulled off a 4-1 victory over Karina Ibragimova of Kazakhstan.

In a heartbreaking turn, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam bid farewell to his title hopes with a 2-3 loss to Ewart Andres Marin Hernandez of Cuba in the men's 57kg class.