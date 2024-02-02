Nesthy Petecio battles Swiss in semis

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio has been assured a bronze medal after eking out a split decision victory over Sthelyne Grosy of France in the ongoing Boxam Elite Tournament in La Nucia in Alicante, Spain on Thursday night, February 1, 2024.
Petecio, who started her amateur boxing career in Davao City, dominated the French boxer, 4-1, in their women's -57-kilogram division quarterfinals bout.
The 31-year-old 2019 Aiba women's world boxing champion will next clash against Ana Marija Milisic of Switzerland, a 5-0 unanimous winner over Rebeka Dobos of Hungary.
The semifinals are set for late Friday evening (Philippine time).
The other semifinal match will pit Huang Hsiao-Wen of Chinese Taipei against Jenifer Fernandez Romero of Spain.
Huang advanced by beating Szabina Szucs of Hungary, while Romero pulled off a 4-1 victory over Karina Ibragimova of Kazakhstan.
In a heartbreaking turn, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam bid farewell to his title hopes with a 2-3 loss to Ewart Andres Marin Hernandez of Cuba in the men's 57kg class.
In other matches, Filipinos Rogen Ladon, Aira Villegas, and Hergie Bacyadan secured wins to stay alive and march into the semis. The trio is also assured of bronzes.
Ladon secured a split decision triumph over Scott Richards of Wales in the men's -51kg event while Villegas beat Caitlyn Fryers of Ireland via unanimous decision in the women's 50kg category.
Ladon faces off against Ari Bonilla of Mexico while Villegas battles Kelsey Oakley of England, and Bacyadan collides with Citlalli Ortiz of Mexico in the semis.
Unfortunately, Mark Ashley Fajardo, Ronald Chavez Jr., and Riza Pasuit ended their stint in the tournament after losing their respective matches.
The Spain tournament serves as a crucial part of the national boxing team's preparation to earn spots in the Paris 2024 Olympics. MLSA