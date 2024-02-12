Nesthy Petecio gears up for Olympic qualifier in Italy post Spain feat

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio acknowledges the need to enhance her speed and power for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics boxing qualifier in Italy, despite securing a gold medal in the Boxam Elite Tournament in La Nucia, Alicante, Spain.

The 31-year-old Petecio, who scored a 4-1 split victory over Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist and two-time world champion Huang Hsiao-Wen of Chinese Taipei in their women's 57kg (featherweight) championship bout, recognized the areas in which she still has room for improvement.

"I-maintain nalang nako akong timbang kay nakuha naman nako pero kinahanglan pa gyud mag-improve akong speed, power, ug footwork. Tanan na (I'll just maintain my weight but I still need to enhance my speed, power, and footwork. I still have to improve in everything)," she told SunStar Davao in a recent interview.

The Philippine national boxing team has been in Spain for a training camp since the first week of January this year.