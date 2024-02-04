Nesthy Petecio leads PH's 4-gold medal sweep in Spain elite boxing tournament

Nesthy Petecio, a Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, led the Philippines to an impressive four-gold medal sweep in the Boxam Elite Tournament in La Nucia in Alicante, Spain on Saturday night, February 3 (Philippine time).

The 31-year-old Petecio scored a 4-1 split victory over Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Chinese Taipei’s Huang Hsiao-Wen with a split 4-1 victory in their women's 57kg (featherweight) championship bout.

Petecio, in a Messenger call interview with SunStar Davao on Sunday afternoon, February 4, praised her Chinese Taipei rival, a two-time IBA women's world bantamweight champion.

"Pag imong sudlon, hawod kaayo sya mu-counter ug hulog-hulog ug sumbag (When you engage with her, she's really adept at countering and throwing punches)," she said. "Giplanuhan sa coaches nga steady lang ko, dili idayon, gawas dayon, ug mu-counter gyud (The coaches advised me to maintain a steady approach, avoid engaging too long, quickly stepping out, and counter)."

She noted that her opponent's height and reach presented a challenge in the bout, but she's pleased to have successfully navigated through them.

"Taas ug kamot, taga-liog ra ko. Kailangan gyud nako mag-inabtik, dili pwede pahinay- hinay (With her long arms, I was just just up to her neck. I really had to be quick; taking it slow wasn't an option)," Petecio, whose amateur boxing career started in Davao City, added.

She said Huang Hsiao-Wen used to compete in lighter divisions in the past.