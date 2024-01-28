Nesthy Petecio tops POC Athletes’ Commission polls

Davao's Tokyo Olympics boxing silver medalist Nesthy Petecio still could not believe she topped the elections of the Philippine Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission held at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, January 27, 2024.
The 31-year-old 2019 Aiba Women's World Boxing champion amassed 121 votes to earn a seat in the five-member athletes' commission, which now also consists of fellow Olympian pole vaulter Ernest John "EJ" Obiena, who tallied 99 votes.
"Wala pa nag sink-in sa akoa Ma'am. Biyahe pa mi pa Spain karon gud. Mao nakuratan ko sa 121 na votes (It hasn't sunk in yet. We are still traveling to Spain right now. That's why I was surprised by the 121 votes)," Petecio replied when asked by SunStar Davao about her thoughts on her election.
The women's national boxing team, including Petecio, also departed Manila on the same day that the election was held. They will be training in Spain for an upcoming Paris Olympics qualifying event.
Petecio, who served a term in the POC Athletes' Commission for the past four years alongside Tokyo Olympics weightlifting gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, Nikko Huelgas (triathlon), Cheska Altomonte (softball), Samuel Morrison (taekwondo), and Jake Letts (rugby football), expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her.
She now has a fresh mandate until 2028, along with Obiena, Jessie Khing Lacuna (swimming), Jack Animam (basketball), and Inna Palacios (football).
"Dati man gud gi-select lang ko nila diha, murag sa gender equality lang ata to ang reason ato. Karun kay nag botohan na gyud, unya dili ko gusto mudagan lagi ungta kay wala ko'y talent sa mga ing-ana uy (Before, they only selected me there, and it seems the reason was for gender equality. Now, there even was a voting, and I didn't want to run for a seat because I didn't have the talent for those things)," she said.
Despite her initial reservations, Petecio thanked her fellow athletes for their trust and and honor bestowed upon her in representing them.
In her Facebook post, she wrote, “Hindi ko alam, matutuwa ba ako or matatawa na lang talaga, lakas mang trip nyo, mga champ (I don't know, should I be happy or just burst into laughter? You guys are really pulling my leg, champs)."
She thought she could escape from the Athletes' Commission election as she couldn't be around. "Pero mag thank you na lang din ako.. Lab you 121 guns (I still want to thank you... love you 121 guns)," Petecio added.
She hails from Barangay Tuban in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur but began her amateur boxing career in Davao City. Her gold medal victory in an Abap national amateur boxing tournament held in Cagayan de Oro City was her ticket to becoming a national boxing team member. MLSA