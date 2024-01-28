Nesthy Petecio tops POC Athletes’ Commission polls

The women's national boxing team, including Petecio, also departed Manila on the same day that the election was held. They will be training in Spain for an upcoming Paris Olympics qualifying event.

Petecio, who served a term in the POC Athletes' Commission for the past four years alongside Tokyo Olympics weightlifting gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, Nikko Huelgas (triathlon), Cheska Altomonte (softball), Samuel Morrison (taekwondo), and Jake Letts (rugby football), expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her.

She now has a fresh mandate until 2028, along with Obiena, Jessie Khing Lacuna (swimming), Jack Animam (basketball), and Inna Palacios (football).

"Dati man gud gi-select lang ko nila diha, murag sa gender equality lang ata to ang reason ato. Karun kay nag botohan na gyud, unya dili ko gusto mudagan lagi ungta kay wala ko'y talent sa mga ing-ana uy (Before, they only selected me there, and it seems the reason was for gender equality. Now, there even was a voting, and I didn't want to run for a seat because I didn't have the talent for those things)," she said.

Despite her initial reservations, Petecio thanked her fellow athletes for their trust and and honor bestowed upon her in representing them.

In her Facebook post, she wrote, “Hindi ko alam, matutuwa ba ako or matatawa na lang talaga, lakas mang trip nyo, mga champ (I don't know, should I be happy or just burst into laughter? You guys are really pulling my leg, champs)."

She thought she could escape from the Athletes' Commission election as she couldn't be around. "Pero mag thank you na lang din ako.. Lab you 121 guns (I still want to thank you... love you 121 guns)," Petecio added.

She hails from Barangay Tuban in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur but began her amateur boxing career in Davao City. Her gold medal victory in an Abap national amateur boxing tournament held in Cagayan de Oro City was her ticket to becoming a national boxing team member. MLSA