Ninura, Carado rule Davao Women’s Run

Mea Gey Adialiaan Niñura dug deep down the final stretch to win the 10-kilometer race, while Luffa Nova Carado delivered a strong finish to take the 5K title at the 2nd Davao Women’s Run PH on Sunday, January 18, on an out-and-back course starting and ending at the SM Lanang parking grounds.

Niñura, a decorated Uaap track standout from Kapatagan, Digos City, crossed the line in 40 minutes, 57 seconds, finishing as the fastest woman in the longest race of the event. She edged Lyka Catubig, who placed second in 41:33, while Yahsharah Daligdig settled for third in 44:24.

Niñura admitted she entered the race with doubts after arriving late from Marawi, where she had competed in another event earlier.

“I am grateful because even though I doubted myself about winning today, especially since I arrived late from Marawi, I was really overwhelmed by the result,” Niñura said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao.

She praised the race route and organization, saying the experience exceeded her expectations.

“Ang ganda ng route (It was a great route). The organizers did a great job, and the event ended successfully with a very memorable experience,” she said.

Catubig’s runner-up finish also topped the 19–24 age group, while Niñura led the 25–29 division, highlighting the depth of the 10K field.

In the 5-kilometer race, Carado set the tempo early and held on for the win in 23:08. Rachel Subere finished second in 23:27, while Eadgine Olorvida completed the podium in 24:30.

The top three crossed the line less than a minute apart, drawing loud cheers from spectators along the route. Carado also topped the 30–34 age group.

The 1-kilometer race saw Ma. Veronica Suarez sprinted to victory in 5:56, followed by Nicah Alexandria Roque in 6:13 and Sherlyn Sabani in 6:26.

Niñura said she would gladly return to compete in Davao.

“Yes, I would love to run again here. The route is beautiful, the people are very hospitable, and everyone was disciplined. There were no issues on the course,” she said. “The event was very well organized.”

She also thanked event founder Nicole Dela Cruz for bringing the women’s race to the city.

“I am thankful to Ms. Nicole Dela Cruz for the opportunity and for bringing the Women’s Run here in Davao,” Niñura said.

Now in its second year, the Davao Women’s Run PH drew 3,500 runners, more than double last year’s 1,500 participants, cutting across age groups and experience levels.

“Mas daghan ang mga first-timers run (A lot of beginners ran today),” said local race organizer Kenneth Sai of KinetixSports.

Organizers said the close finishes and rising turnout reflected the growing women’s running community in Davao City and nearby areas. MLSA