Ocon wins first 10K title

Faith Marie Ocon delivered a breakthrough performance on Sunday, April 19, clinching her first 10-kilometer title in the Rexona 10 Miler Run Series Davao leg held along an out-and-back course from Azuela Cove.

The 16-year-old, who is set to represent Davao Region in the Palarong Pambansa, clocked 43 minutes and 4 seconds to top the women’s 10K race, edging Kate Duffy Gel McDowell (43:41) and Leslie Claire Amalejo (51:39).

For Ocon, a Grade 11 student of Calinan National High School, the victory marked a quick redemption after a runner-up finish the previous week.

“First time ko nagdaug sa 10K. Last Sunday nga Earth Day Run, second lang ko (It’s my first time to win the 10K. Last Sunday at the Earth Day Run, I only placed second),” Ocon told SunStar Davao.

She said the turnaround came fast.