Ocon wins first 10K title

Faith Marie Ocon delivered a breakthrough performance on Sunday, April 19, clinching her first 10-kilometer title in the Rexona 10 Miler Run Series Davao leg held along an out-and-back course from Azuela Cove.
The 16-year-old, who is set to represent Davao Region in the Palarong Pambansa, clocked 43 minutes and 4 seconds to top the women’s 10K race, edging Kate Duffy Gel McDowell (43:41) and Leslie Claire Amalejo (51:39).
For Ocon, a Grade 11 student of Calinan National High School, the victory marked a quick redemption after a runner-up finish the previous week.
“First time ko nagdaug sa 10K. Last Sunday nga Earth Day Run, second lang ko (It’s my first time to win the 10K. Last Sunday at the Earth Day Run, I only placed second),” Ocon told SunStar Davao.
She said the turnaround came fast.
“Happy kaayo ko ma’am kay sa second time pa lang nako sa 10K, naka-bawi dayon ko after one week (I’m very happy because on just my second 10K race, I bounced back after only a week),” she said.
Ocon described the race as tight early on before she made her move late.
“Close race, pero pag-abot sa last turn, mga 100 meters to the finish, nibiya na ko saiyaha (It was a close race, but at the last turn, about 100 meters to the finish, I pulled away),” she said.
Now in final preparations for the national meet, Ocon trains daily between the UP Mindanao Sports Complex and her school in Calinan, logging sessions from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. She and the Davao Region team are currently quartered at Mintal Comprehensive National High School.
“Since this is my first time to compete in the Palarong Pambansa and represent our region, it’s such an honor. I’m looking forward to bringing home the bacon, God’s will,” she said.
The race drew around 1,300 participants, according to Kenneth Sai of KinetixSports, which staged the event with RunRio Inc..
In the 16K race, Corsino Satinitigan topped the men’s division in 53:58, followed by Lloyd Prado (53:59) and Elmer Bartolo (57:36). Lyka Catubig ruled the women’s side in 1:11:33, ahead of May Angelie Mag-aso (1:11:55) and Renalyn Lausan (1:14:25).
Maki Satinitigan led the men’s 10K in 33:12, with Rico Bansilan (33:19) and Paul James Zafico (37:08) completing the podium.
In the 5K race, Mark James Agudo topped the men’s field in 16:36, while Rhianne Mae Mañacap ruled the women’s division in 20:04. MLSA