Ofeciar, Suico rule Shelter Month run

Japet Ofeciar and Sheinee Fenn Suico topped their respective divisions in the National Shelter Month 2025 Run held Sunday, October 26, in an out-and-back course from the Davao Global Township (DGT) in Matina.
Ofeciar clocked 45 minutes and 13 seconds to capture the men’s 10K crown, edging out Junray Lara (46:29) and Bacus Ranil (46:34), who placed second and third, respectively.
Suico, meanwhile, dominated the 5K category with an impressive time of 17:24, finishing ahead of male runners Carl Oliver Padilla (19:18) and Al Joshua Acompañado (19:45).
In the 3K race, John Batawan (10:26) claimed the top spot, followed by Chelsea Muriel Montecillo (11:47) and Georgina Espejo (12:47).
Newly appointed Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD)-Davao regional director, lawyer Naiza Mae N. De Los Santos, said the charity run was held for a special cause, to support children battling cancer at the House of Hope.
“It’s a meaningful advocacy, and all proceeds will be donated to them,” De Los Santos said.
Organized by DHSUD-Davao Region, the event was part of the annual National Shelter Month celebration.
Key shelter agencies, including the Pag-Ibig Fund, National Housing Authority (NHA), Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC), and Human Settlements Adjudication Commission (HSAC) — also joined the fun run.
At least 850 runners participated in the charity event, which was directed by Kenneth Sai of Kinetix Sports. SunStar Davao served as a proud media partner.
To cap the month-long celebration, DHSUD-Davao also organized a sportsfest among shelter agencies, featuring basketball, volleyball, badminton, and side events such as cheers and yells, quiz bee, and a banner-raising contest. MLSA