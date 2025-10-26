Ofeciar, Suico rule Shelter Month run

In the 3K race, John Batawan (10:26) claimed the top spot, followed by Chelsea Muriel Montecillo (11:47) and Georgina Espejo (12:47).

Newly appointed Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD)-Davao regional director, lawyer Naiza Mae N. De Los Santos, said the charity run was held for a special cause, to support children battling cancer at the House of Hope.

“It’s a meaningful advocacy, and all proceeds will be donated to them,” De Los Santos said.

Organized by DHSUD-Davao Region, the event was part of the annual National Shelter Month celebration.

Key shelter agencies, including the Pag-Ibig Fund, National Housing Authority (NHA), Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC), and Human Settlements Adjudication Commission (HSAC) — also joined the fun run.

At least 850 runners participated in the charity event, which was directed by Kenneth Sai of Kinetix Sports. SunStar Davao served as a proud media partner.

To cap the month-long celebration, DHSUD-Davao also organized a sportsfest among shelter agencies, featuring basketball, volleyball, badminton, and side events such as cheers and yells, quiz bee, and a banner-raising contest. MLSA