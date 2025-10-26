Sports

Ofeciar, Suico rule Shelter Month run

Both champions lead 850 runners in Davao charity race for House of Hope kids
WOMAN POWER. Sheinee Fenn Suico, center, outshines male rivals to clinch the 5K title of the National Shelter Month 2025 Run held Sunday, October 26, in an out-and-back course from the Davao Global Township (DGT) in Matina.
WOMAN POWER. Sheinee Fenn Suico, center, outshines male rivals to clinch the 5K title of the National Shelter Month 2025 Run held Sunday, October 26, in an out-and-back course from the Davao Global Township (DGT) in Matina.RAIKO SHOTS VIA KENNETH SAI/KINETIX SPORTS
Japet Ofeciar and Sheinee Fenn Suico topped their respective divisions in the National Shelter Month 2025 Run held Sunday, October 26, in an out-and-back course from the Davao Global Township (DGT) in Matina.

The top three 10K winners.
The top three 10K winners.RAIKO SHOTS VIA KENNETH SAI/KINETIX SPORTS

Ofeciar clocked 45 minutes and 13 seconds to capture the men’s 10K crown, edging out Junray Lara (46:29) and Bacus Ranil (46:34), who placed second and third, respectively.

Suico, meanwhile, dominated the 5K category with an impressive time of 17:24, finishing ahead of male runners Carl Oliver Padilla (19:18) and Al Joshua Acompañado (19:45).

The first three 3K finishers.
The first three 3K finishers.RAIKO SHOTS VIA KENNETH SAI/KINETIX SPORTS

In the 3K race, John Batawan (10:26) claimed the top spot, followed by Chelsea Muriel Montecillo (11:47) and Georgina Espejo (12:47).

Newly appointed Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD)-Davao regional director, lawyer Naiza Mae N. De Los Santos, said the charity run was held for a special cause, to support children battling cancer at the House of Hope.

“It’s a meaningful advocacy, and all proceeds will be donated to them,” De Los Santos said.

Organized by DHSUD-Davao Region, the event was part of the annual National Shelter Month celebration. 

Key shelter agencies, including the Pag-Ibig Fund, National Housing Authority (NHA), Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC), and Human Settlements Adjudication Commission (HSAC) — also joined the fun run.

At least 850 runners participated in the charity event, which was directed by Kenneth Sai of Kinetix Sports. SunStar Davao served as a proud media partner.

To cap the month-long celebration, DHSUD-Davao also organized a sportsfest among shelter agencies, featuring basketball, volleyball, badminton, and side events such as cheers and yells, quiz bee, and a banner-raising contest. MLSA

