Olivarez gains momentum ahead of Palawan Open 2026

Eric Jed Olivarez continued to build momentum for the inaugural Palawan Open 2026 after surviving a tough qualifying campaign to reach the quarterfinals of the M15 Luan Jian An Open in China.

Olivarez showed grit in Lu’an, beating ATP-ranked opponents in three straight qualifying matches to earn a spot in the main draw.

The Filipino netter opened his campaign by upsetting Japan’s No. 13 seed Yua Taka, 7-6(5), 7-5, before beating hometown bet Xirui Han, 6-3, 6-4. He then outlasted Japanese No. 8 seed Shu Muto, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8, in the final qualifying round.

Carrying his momentum into the main tournament, the 28-year-old Olivarez raced to a 4-0 lead against China’s Xiaofei Wang in the Round of 16 before Wang retired from the match.

The victory arranged a quarterfinal showdown with Japan’s Kosuke Ogura on Thursday and further boosted Olivarez’s confidence heading into the Palawan Open 2026.

The Palawan Open, which offers a total prize pool of P2 million, begins May 24 at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center and is expected to become one of the country’s premier tennis tournaments.

The men’s singles champion will receive P300,000, while the runner-up will earn P150,000. Losing semifinalists will pocket P100,000 each. The women’s singles champion will take home P100,000.

The tournament, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, Gentry Timepieces, and Bagong Pilipinas, will feature an international field led by India’s top seed Digvijay Singh.

Olivarez and top-ranked Filipino player Alberto Lim Jr. will spearhead the local challenge.

Joining the field are fourth seed Christopher Papa of the United States, India’s Aggarwal Parth, and Filipino standouts John Benedict Aguilar, Nilo Ledama, and Vicente Anasta.

The women’s division will feature Tennielle Madis, Stefi Aludo, Tiffany Nocos, and Kaye-Ann Emana, along with Elizabeth Abarque, Louraine Jallorina, Niña Alcantara, and Althea Ong.

Organizers said the tournament, sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association and the Universal Tennis Rating, aims to help revive Philippine tennis from the grassroots to the elite level.

Palawan Group of Companies founder and chairman Bobby Castro also revealed plans to make the Open an annual tournament that will rotate across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Organizers said bringing high-level tennis competitions to different provinces aims to discover regional talent, boost local sports development, and create a sustainable pathway for future Filipino tennis stars. PR