One last farewell for Bobet

Talacogon, Agusan del Sur — Grief, gratitude and promises to carry on a young athlete’s dreams filled the final day of the wake for Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia on Tuesday, June 23, as his coaches, teammates and fellow athletes from Ateneo de Davao University and Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) paid their last respects ahead of his burial.

Members of the Davao Eagles, fresh from their silver-medal finish in the secondary boys basketball tournament of the 2026 Palarong Pambansa, traveled to Talacogon to honor their fallen teammate, whose death stunned the basketball community across Mindanao.

For many of his teammates, the loss remains difficult to accept.

“Of course, we’re sad. We will see Bobet again today, but until now we still can’t believe what happened to him,” teammate Rhysus Bajenting told SunStar Davao in the vernacular during a stopover en route to Talacogon.

“What will remain with us is how good of a person he was and how willing he was to help others. If I had a problem, whether it was food or basketball, and I asked, ‘Bet, can I borrow something?’ he would never hesitate to help.”

Head coach Jesus Linus Evangelio said every out-of-town trip now feels different without Baterbonia.

“It hurts so much because every out-of-town game we had, Rene was always with us,” Evangelio said. “Now we’re traveling again, but this time we’re going to him because of his burial.”

The coach said he hopes the players honor Baterbonia’s memory by pursuing the dreams and opportunities that were cut short by his passing.

“After everything that happened, I expect the players to dedicate their lives to Rene,” Evangelio said. “They have the chance to accomplish things that Rene no longer can.”

The loss remains deeply personal for Evangelio.

“The pain is still there. I don’t think it will ever completely go away,” he said. “But over time, I will continue sharing Rene’s story so he will never be forgotten.”

During a necrological service Tuesday evening at the Talacogon Municipal Evacuation and Gymnasium here, Evangelio revealed that Baterbonia had recently earned an opportunity to join the Gilas youth basketball program.

“There were qualifying tryouts for Gilas, and Bobet was among those accepted to the qualifiers,” Evangelio said. “He was given a chance to go to Manila and play.”

Despite the opportunity, Evangelio said Baterbonia chose not to miss what would have been his final Palarong Pambansa season representing his hometown and province.

“Bobet wanted to represent his country, but he also didn’t want to waste his last chance to play for Agusan del Sur,” Evangelio said in the vernacular. “He was even more excited to play in front of his own people. He loved representing Talacogon and Agusan del Sur.”

The coach described Baterbonia as one of the hardest-working players he had ever handled.

“For two years, I coached Bobet,” he said. “No matter how tired he was from school or practice, he never quit. He was a hardworking athlete and an even better person.”

Evangelio urged the remaining players to continue pursuing Baterbonia’s dreams.

“You are the ones who have the chance to continue those dreams,” he told the team. “Be more motivated. Work harder. Give everything you have. Don’t waste your lives and your opportunities.”

Several teammates shared memories during the service.

Macky Pellegrino recalled how Baterbonia helped restore the team’s confidence during a championship run.

“My most memorable experience with him was when we won the championship,” Pellegrino said. “Throughout the tournament, I felt like I hadn’t proven myself. But during the championship game, my confidence returned because of him.”

“Thank you, Bobet, for letting us know you and for being with us through the years. You always guided us.”

Matt Cayetano remembered a conversation they shared beside a swimming pool during the Palarong Pambansa.

“We were talking about our dreams and where we wanted our lives to go,” Cayetano said. “One thing he always talked about was helping his family.”

Everything Baterbonia did, Cayetano said, was motivated by his desire to provide for his loved ones.

“When Bobet left us, we didn’t just lose a teammate,” he said. “We lost a brother.”

As family, friends and teammates gathered one final time before Wednesday’s burial, many shared the same commitment: to keep Baterbonia’s memory alive by telling his story, pursuing their dreams and living out the values he embodied.

For those who knew him best, Bobet’s legacy extends far beyond basketball. It lives on in the teammates he inspired, the family he loved and the countless lives he touched through his kindness, humility and determination. MLSA