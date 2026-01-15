Organizers set for 1st WTA tournament in PH

Organizers said preparations are on track for the Philippine Women’s Open, the country’s first Women’s Tennis Association tournament, set for Jan. 26–31 at the newly refurbished Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

“WTA 125 Manila, we are ready,” organizers said during a press briefing held two weeks before the event.

Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio credited the partnership between the PSC and the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) for pushing the tournament forward.

"The PSC is the enabler of events," Gregorio said at the briefing at Lanson Place in Pasay City.

“You go to the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center and see hundreds of workers there into the early morning hours. We mobilized not only the PSC but also the city of Manila and the DPWH. What you see now is a beautiful transformation,” he said.

Gregorio said the PSC had no hesitation in extending financial support for the project and for national sports associations aligned with the agency’s long-term vision.

Philippine Tennis Association Secretary General John Rey Tiangco said the use of the courts for local qualifying matches shows the venue is nearing completion.

"The fact that we are already using the courts for a qualifying tournament among our top local players for the Philippine Women's Open means that it (the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center) is almost ready," Tiangco said. “With the PSC beside us, we are confident everything will be finished on time.”

Tiangco, also the mayor of Navotas City and a former national player, described hosting the inaugural Philippine Women’s Open as a major step for local tennis development.

“This is a big deal. This is not a one-time event but an investment in Philippine tennis,” he said. “We are building an ecosystem that will allow our players to compete against world-class opponents.”

Tiangco added that Philta has secured a three-year agreement with the Women’s Tennis Association to host the WTA 125 tournament.

Meanwhile, Philta Executive Director Tonette Mendoza said tickets are now on sale. General admission is priced at P200, with free seating for qualifying matches on Jan. 24–25.

Tickets for main draw matches from the round of 32 to the quarterfinals, scheduled Jan. 26–29, will cost P1,000. Semifinals and doubles finals on Jan. 30 are priced at P1,500 for standard passes and P2,000 for premium passes, the same rates set for the championship matches on Jan. 31. PR