Osorio ousts Eala, reaches PH Women’s Open semis

Combining both power and finesse, Colombia's Camila Osorio stymied Filipina pride Alex Eala 6-4, 6-4 to enter the semifinals of the Philippine Women's Open at the jammed Rizal Memorial Tennis Center last night.

Mixing her shots with accuracy and precision, Osorio, seeded No. 5, frustrated Eala's bid in moving closer to a chance of winning her home tournament, much to the disappointment of the local fans who rooted for the Pinay netter throughout.

After 89 minutes of Center Court action, Osorio emerged triumphant in her first clash with the second-seeded Eala in the WTA 125 competition supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.

In an all-South American clash, Osorio will take on Argentine Solana Sierra, who ousted Thai Lanlana Tararudee 6-4, 6-3 in the semis today.

With Eala gone, expect the local fan attention to be on popular Croatian Donna Vekic, who raised her game in the critical moments to down upset-conscious Chinese Zu Lin in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 to book a semis ticket.

Awaiting Vekic is dangerous Russian Tatiana Prozova, who upset German top seed Tatjana Maria the previous, and rallied from a 0-1 deficit to eliminate Belgian Sofia Costoulas 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

"Sayang, sayang, hindi nakapasa. It wasn't for me today, and congratulations to Camila," said Eala immediately after her match with the feisty and experienced Colombian, who reached the second round of the French Open thrice and the US Open twice.