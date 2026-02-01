Osorio rallies past Vekic to win Philippine Women’s Open

Fiery Colombian Camila Osorio battled from a set down to vanquish the Croatian Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 last night, crowning herself as the historic first Philippine Women's singles queen at the packed Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

In a match truly worthy of a championship, Osorio, seeded fifth, clawed back courageously after being blown out in the first set, gaining sweet revenge over Vekic in a marathon struggle that lasted two hours and 31 minutes in front of an appreciative crowd at Center Court.

With the count deadlocked at 4-all in the deciding third set, the usually cool Croatian's emotions got the best of her in the fateful third when she got broken in the ninth set for the first time and threw her racket down in disgust.

Behind 4-5, Vekic overcame her tantrums to break back to level the count at 5-all, but Osorio would not be denied in countering with another service break before closing it out on her serve in the 12th game at 40-30, fittingly, with an ace.

With the victory, the South American, ranked No. 84 in the world, gained 125 WTA ranking points on top of a $15,500 check (around P913,182) in the tournament organized by the Philippine Tennis Association and backed by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Present during the awarding ceremony were Philta president and Paranaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez, Philta secretary general and Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco, and PSC Chairperson Patrick Gregorio.

Vekic (No. 72), seeded fourth, was extended to a deciding third set for the first time, unable to duplicate her 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 win over her foe the first time they met in the Cincinnati Masters in 2022.

The Paris Olympic Games silver medalist had to settle for the runner-up trophy, 81 WTA ranking points, plus $8,500 (P500,777) in the meet, serving as the initial 2026 project of the National Sports Tourism-Interagency Committee led by Gregorio.