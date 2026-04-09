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Ostapenko ousts Eala, reaches Linz quarters

QUARTERFINAL CHARGE. Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia reacts after winning a point against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines during their match at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz tournament on Wednesday, where she advanced to the quarterfinals with a straight-sets victory.
QUARTERFINAL CHARGE. Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia reacts after winning a point against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines during their match at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz tournament on Wednesday, where she advanced to the quarterfinals with a straight-sets victory.UPPER AUSTRIA LADIES LINZ PHOTO
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Jelena Ostapenko defeated the Philippines’ Alexandra Eala in straight sets on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.

Ostapenko, the 2024 champion and 2019 runner-up, entered the match winless in two previous meetings against Eala on the WTA Tour. Eala took early control, breaking in the sixth game for a 4-2 lead, but Ostapenko responded with four straight games to win the opening set, 6-4.

Eala surged again in the second set, building a double-break lead at 5-1 and earning a set point in the eighth game. Ostapenko, however, rallied and won six consecutive games to seal a 6-4, 7-5 victory in 1 hour and 43 minutes.

Both players created nine break-point chances. Ostapenko, ranked No. 23, converted six, while Eala, ranked No. 46, converted four.

Ostapenko will face Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the quarterfinals. Ruse advanced after rallying past Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, improving to 5-0 in their head-to-head series. The quarterfinal will mark the first meeting between Ostapenko and Ruse. FROM THE WIRES

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