Ostapenko ousts Eala, reaches Linz quarters

Jelena Ostapenko defeated the Philippines’ Alexandra Eala in straight sets on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.

Ostapenko, the 2024 champion and 2019 runner-up, entered the match winless in two previous meetings against Eala on the WTA Tour. Eala took early control, breaking in the sixth game for a 4-2 lead, but Ostapenko responded with four straight games to win the opening set, 6-4.

Eala surged again in the second set, building a double-break lead at 5-1 and earning a set point in the eighth game. Ostapenko, however, rallied and won six consecutive games to seal a 6-4, 7-5 victory in 1 hour and 43 minutes.

Both players created nine break-point chances. Ostapenko, ranked No. 23, converted six, while Eala, ranked No. 46, converted four.

Ostapenko will face Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the quarterfinals. Ruse advanced after rallying past Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, improving to 5-0 in their head-to-head series. The quarterfinal will mark the first meeting between Ostapenko and Ruse. FROM THE WIRES