Over 300 entries eyed in DC Athletics Festival

Over 300 participants are expected to compete in the 2nd Davao City Athletics Festival, among the official events of the 2024 Araw ng Dabaw Sports Festival scheduled to take place on March 23 and 24 at the University of Mindanao (UM) track oval.

Kenneth Sai, the president of the Davao City Track and Field Association (DCTFA), bared this during Thursday's (February 8) Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum held at The Annex of SM City Davao.

"The two-day track and field competition features the 13-under, 18-under, and 19-above categories," Sai said.

Events for all categories include 100 and 200-meter dashes, 400m, 800m, 1,500m, 5,000, and 10,000m runs, 4X100m relay, 4X400m meter relay, 4X100m mixed relay, shot put, discus throw, javelin throw, long jump, triple jump, and high jump.

However, the 110m hurdles, will only be played in the 18-under and 19-above divisions.

Sai said the trackfest will serve as part of the training preparations of athletes seeing action in the upcoming Davraa Meet and Palarong Pambansa.

Athletes who competed in the 2023 Batang Pinoy and Philippine National Games (PNG), according to him, will also show their wares in the athletics festival supported by the city government of Davao through the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor's Office (SDD-CMO).

He thanked UM president Guillermo E. Torres Jr., who is also executive vice president of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa), for hosting the DCTFA event for the second straight year.

Jeffrey Tan, Patafa 11 coordinator, said the equipment needed for the athletics meet is ready. MLSA