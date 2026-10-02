Paalam settles for silver after controversial split decision

NAGOYA, Japan — Carlo Paalam came within a round of ending the Philippines’ 16-year wait for an Asian Games boxing gold medal, but Japan’s Rui Yamaguchi held on for a 3-2 split-decision victory in the men’s 55-kilogram final Friday at Nishio Gymnasium.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medalist won the final round on all five judges’ cards, but Yamaguchi had built enough of an advantage in the first two rounds to secure the gold.

Three judges scored the bout 29-28 for Yamaguchi, while two gave Paalam a 30-27 and 29-28 edge.

Paalam, who carefully worked his way through Yamaguchi’s counterpunching style in the opening round, picked up his pace in the second. He landed cleaner combinations and pressed the Japanese fighter, but the judges still gave the round to Yamaguchi on three cards.

With the title within reach, Paalam attacked relentlessly in the third round. He chased Yamaguchi around the ring and forced him to fight under pressure, sweeping all five judges’ cards, 10-9.

It was not enough to overturn the earlier rounds.

The 28-year-old Cagayan de Oro native finished with silver, improving on his bronze medal in the 49-kg division at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

The result also extended the Philippines’ wait for a men’s boxing gold medal. Rey Saludar was the last Filipino boxer to win an Asian Games title, taking the 52-kg crown at the 2010 Guangzhou Games.

Paalam also became the Philippines’ lone boxing medalist in Aichi-Nagoya after Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas, Junmilardo Ogayre, Norlan Petecio and Riza Pasuit were eliminated earlier in the competition.

He secured his medal by beating China’s Zhang Jiamao in the quarterfinals before edging reigning world champion Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan in the semifinals.

After the final bell, Paalam acknowledged the disappointment but said he had given everything he had.

“Ubos-ubos na talaga (I really gave everything),” Paalam said. “Kahit anong pilit mo manalo ka, kung judges talaga gagawa sa’yo ng paraan, wala ring silbi ( No matter how hard you try to win, if the judges decide otherwise, it still won’t matter).”

But the Olympic silver medalist quickly shifted his focus forward.

“Hindi maganda, pero okay lang po, move forward po tayo. Gawin pa rin yung best po, training pa rin, tsaka pahinga muna (It doesn’t feel good, but it’s OK. We have to move forward. I’ll still do my best, continue training, and get some rest),” he said.

For Paalam, the silver adds another chapter to a remarkable journey that began in Cagayan de Oro and took him to the Olympic and Asian Games podiums.

And while the gold slipped away in Nagoya, he leaves the Games with another medal — and another hard-fought reminder of why he remains one of the Philippines’ leading boxers. POC MEDIA POOL/FROM THE WIRES