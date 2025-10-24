Pacquiao, Diaz guest at Batang Pinoy opener

The 713-member Davao City delegation also includes 108 coaches and 25 support staff from the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor’s Office (SDD-CMO) and the City Health Office (CHO). The team traveled to General Santos City in a convoy of 13 buses and several vans led by SDD-CMO officer-in-charge Michael Denton “Mikey” Aportadera.

Davao City aims to improve its fourth-place finish in last year’s Batang Pinoy held in Puerto Princesa City, where it hauled 39 gold, 44 silver, and 37 bronze medals.

Aportadera said the team is motivated to “take it up a notch this year” but reminded the athletes to focus on enjoying the games and performing as they have trained. “I don’t want to pressure them,” he said earlier. “The important thing is that they give their best and enjoy every moment.”

Pacquiao, Diaz lead opening rites

Saturday’s grand opening will be a celebration of sportsmanship and unity, highlighted by appearances from two Filipino sports icons: boxing legend and former senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao and Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, who will lead the torch relay and cauldron lighting ceremony.

The program will open with the entrance of dignitaries and a national flag ceremony, featuring the entrance of colors, the singing of the national anthem, a doxology, and the General Santos City Hymn.

A cultural showcase titled “Cultural Jam: Christian, Lumad, and Muslim” will follow, celebrating the diversity and unity of Mindanao through music and dance.

General Santos City Mayor Lorelie G. Pacquiao will deliver the welcome remarks, while Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman John Patrick C. Gregorio will share an inspirational message.

PSC Commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo, who also serves as the Batang Pinoy 2025 Project Director, will introduce the keynote speaker, Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor C. Remulla, who will deliver the keynote address.

With the theme “Bayanihan Generation: Athletes of Tomorrow,” the opening ceremony will also feature the hoisting of banners and the Batang Pinoy Pledge 2025, including the Athletes’ Oath of Sportsmanship and Oath of Technical Officials.

The thematic production number and pyromusical display are expected to thrill the crowd, followed by celebrity performances to cap off the evening.

The Batang Pinoy program, organized by the PSC in partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), aims to discover and develop young athletic talent from the grassroots level while promoting discipline, teamwork, and national pride. MLSA