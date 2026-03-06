Paddling, kayak, dragon boat races set for Araw ng Dabaw

The shores of Kalayaan Beach Resort in Toril will turn into a paddling arena on March 29 as the Philippine Paddling Federation stages a three-category water sports competition as part of the city’s 89th Araw ng Dabaw celebration.

Organizer Clang Calolot said the event will feature paddling, kayaking, and dragon boat racing, drawing athletes from across the Davao Region.

“What’s new this year is the stand-up paddle category. It’s our first time to introduce it, and we’re excited to see paddlers try it,” Calolot said during Thursday’s Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum.

Kayak and stand-up (SUP) competitors will test their endurance and balance in a 1,000-meter obstacle course along the Toril coastline.

Dragon boat crews, meanwhile, will race in 10-man teams in a fast-paced 500-meter sprint time trial.

Calolot said organizers set the registration fee at P500, which already includes the use of paddling equipment, paddles, and the official event shirt, to encourage wider participation.

Safety remains a top priority, with organizers enforcing a strict “No life vest, no game” rule for all competitors.

Winners in each category will receive cash prizes, medals, and trophies as the federation continues to promote paddling sports in the city.

The annual Araw ng Dabaw sports festival is presented by the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor’s Office (SDD-CMO). — Marlon Cotillon/DNSC, SunStar intern