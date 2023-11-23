Panabo’s FM Arca is new World Youth Blitz champion

Montesilvano, Italy - Fide master (FM) Christian Gian Karlo Tade Arca, who hails from Panabo City, is the latest Filipino to become a world champion in chess.

The 14-year-old Arca, a Grade 9 student of Dasmariñas Integrated High School under the guidance of School Teacher Mary Jane Teves Marquina, topped the blitz event, three minutes plus two seconds increment time control format, on Tuesday with an undefeated score of 8.5 points in nine outings.

The blitz competition is a side event of the Fide World Youth Chess Championship being held at the Pala Dean Martin Centro Congressi here.

Arca hacked out victories over Stellan Zamir, Martin Kanchev, Jiang Qin Yu, Muhamed Sisic, GM Gevorg Harutjunyan, FM Benik Agasarov, FM Mark Jay Bacojo, and IM Fouad El Taher in the first to eighth rounds.

(Round 8). He drew with Li Sbanglin in the ninth and final round.

Agasarov settled second with 8.0 points. Bacojo took third place honors with a superior tiebreak with fellow 7.5-pointers and fourth placers Li.

Arca is one of the members of the star-studded Dasmariñas Chess Academy under the tutelage of Mayor Jenny Barzaga, Rep. Elpidio "Pidi" Barzaga Jr., and national coach FM Roel Abelgas. Marlon Bernardino