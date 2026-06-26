PBA set for FIBA rules transition

It's another way for the PBA to show its wholehearted support for national cause.

Starting the season-ending Governors’ Cup, the league will slowly integrate FIBA rules to its games as part of its major support for the Gilas Pilipinas program.

The announcement was made by commissioner Willie Marcial during the coaches’ meeting on Monday following the discussions made by the PBA Board.

Majority of the changes will affect officiating which will now conform on how games are called in FIBA-sanctioned tournaments.

“Magbabago tayo next conference ng tawagan,” said Marcial. “Much close (to FIBA officiating).”

The adjustment will specifically benefit the players who are part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool, helping them get familiarize with how calls are made in the international stage.

Marcial said adjustments are expected to be made on situations and fouls, screen settings, among others.

“Yung adjustment kasi talagang malayo. Every time we play (internationally), iba yung fouls dito (PBA) and iba yung fouls doon (FIBA). We’re just adjusting middle of the game na,” shared Gilas Pilipinas program director and team manager Alfrancis Chua.

“Minsan sobrang physical sila, minsan naman mahipan mo lang, foul na,” he added. “So we need to adapt. We’re just thinking to at least help the players who are playing for Gilas.”

Possession arrows will also be adopted in favor of the regular jumpballs. PR