PBA stars collide in North vs. South game

The brightest stars of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) are set to put on a show for the fans as North and South All-Stars collide in the league’s Season 50 All-Star Weekend at the Candon City Arena on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

The main festivity for the All-Star Weekend, which is the game between the North and South all-stars, will commence at 7:30 p.m. in front of viewing fans in Ilocos Sur.

The All-Star rosters are packed with a mix of seasoned legends and rising stars.

The North All-Stars captained by Japeth Aguilar is headlining a stacked lineup that also included Calvin Abueva, Juan Gomez de Liaño, CJ Perez, Stephen Holt, Justine Baltazar, Adrian Nocum, Chris Newsome, CJ Cansino, Gian Mamuyac, Justin Arana and Don Trollano.

The South All-Stars are equally lethat with June Mar Fajardo leading RJ Abarrientos, Calvin Oftana, Robert Bolick, RR Pogoy, JB Bahio, Leonard Santillan, Alec Stockton, Caelan Tiongson and Rey Nambatac.

The All-Star weekend wasn’t just about basketball as the league made a significant impact on the local community through several “PBA Cares” initiatives.

The players participated in a tree-planting activity at the Candon Eco Tourism Park and spent quality time with Sped students during a meet-and-greet session.

The league showed donated P300,000 to Candon South High School and P200,000 to the Ilocos Sur Polytechnic Colleges. SNS