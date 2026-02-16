PCGA sets April 19 fun run for coastal aid

The Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary will stage a community fun run on April 19 at Freedom Park in Davao City to raise funds for coastal safety and volunteer support programs.

Organizers from the PCGA 802nd Squadron presented the event on Thursday, February 12, during the Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum at The Annex of SM City Davao.

Auxiliary lieutenant commander Marcial Mercado said the race aims to assist volunteers and promote environmental awareness and maritime safety in coastal communities.

“This is a community race meant to help our volunteers and encourage people to take part in keeping our coastal areas clean and safe,” Mercado said.

The race features three-kilometer (3K), 5K, and 10K categories. Routes will run from Freedom Park toward turning points near Aeon Towers and Toyota Lanang.

Marketing consultant Malou Pelletier said registration fees are P800 for 3K, P900 for 5K, and P1,100 for 10K. Fees include a race bib, singlet, and finisher’s medal. Groups that register at least 10 runners get one free slot.

Participants as young as 10 may join if physically capable, while younger children can take part with parental supervision.

Proceeds will support the Coastal Community Auxiliary Division, which provides fisherfolk and volunteers with boats, life vests, radios, and other essential gear. Pelletier said funds will go to organized communities to ensure proper distribution and long-term use.

“When emergencies happen, many volunteers lack basic safety tools. This activity will help address those needs,” she said.

Organizers aim to attract at least 400 runners. Light refreshments will be served after the race to keep the event simple and community-centered.

Interested participants may check PCGA’s official social media pages for registration and updates. Dorothy Harriet Cabante/DNSC, SunStar Intern