Perez, Te rule Sunrise Sprint in Bohol

Christy Ann Perez and Christopher Te delivered contrasting victories in the Sunrise Sprint as they emerged among the biggest winners in Sunday's Sun Life 5150 Bohol Triathlon in Panglao, showcasing the talent and promise of the country's next generation of triathletes.

Perez delivered a wire-to-wire masterclass in the women's 16-17 division of the 750-meter swim, 20-km bike, and 5-km run, capitalizing on her dominant swim before pulling away further in the bike leg and capping her performance with a strong run to clock 1:17:52.

Her all-around display left rival Isabel Reyes far behind, with Reyes finishing in 1:44:12.

Te, meanwhile, had to dig deep in a fiercely contested men's 18-24 race, holding off determined challenges from John Michael Lalimos and Carron Cañas to secure victory in 1:08:29. Lalimos settled for second in 1:10:06, while Cañas completed the podium in 1:12:59.

Their victories also earned Perez and Te the overall Sunrise Sprint titles in the shorter race, designed as an ideal introduction to multisport competition for aspiring triathletes and recreational athletes. The event served as a sidelight to the centerpiece Olympic-distance 5150 race, which was won by Ines Santiago and Mervin Santiago.

National team standouts Erika Burgos and Dayshaun Ramos likewise put up standout performances by capturing the Filipino Elite titles in the milestone 10th staging of the Sun Life 5150 Bohol.

Team Bohol delighted the home crowd by dominating the men's relay competition, combining for a winning time of 2:00:15 to defeat Team Kuya J Multisport Team (2:05:58), while Team FerrumTri FLIQ1 placed third in 2:08:51.

Team Anselmos ruled the women's relay in 2:27:52, once again denying Team Kuya J Multisport Team, which settled for second in 2:42:53. Team BYD finished third in 2:52:48.

In the mixed relay, Team FerrumTri FLIQ1 topped the field in 2:24:15, beating Team TriBohol (2:50:08) and Team TSG (2:55:59).

The Sunrise Sprint also produced several impressive age-group performances.

Giro Don Rafael Gito claimed the men's 16-17 title in 1:09:51, defeating Miguel Papas (1:18:03), Cecille Mole topped the women's 18-24 category in 1:35:27, ahead of Keirstein Ann Marie Tigullo (1:37:49) and Angela Tan (1:38:37). Justin Pabualan captured the men's 25-29 crown in 1:21:45, outlasting John Batingal (1:28:42) and Benjo Namoc (1:29:54).

Joanna Galeza ruled the women's 25-29 division in 1:46:52, with Shea Restauro (1:53:01) and Camille Flores (2:00:42) finishing second and third, respectively.

Philip Jurolan cruised to the men's 30-34 title in 1:15:58, well ahead of Anthony Luspo (2:07:46) and John Kim (2:08:57), while Patricia Ann Cruz-Bautista won the women's 30-34 crown in 1:26:41 over Nicole Adlawan (1:41:47) and Alliza Borja (1:47:58).

Other Sunrise Sprint age-group champions were Alex Silverio (men's 35-39, 1:19:59), Mary Grace Torres (women's 35-39, 1:51:09), Haroun Calbe (men's 40-44, 1:27:12), Eugenie Neri (women's 40-44, 1:41:35), Indi Felisco (men's 45-49, 1:50:34), Mae Corona (women's 45-49, 1:44:44), Philip Tan Jr. (men's 50-54, 1:31:44), Nonie Calimbayan (women's 50-54, 1:59:55), John Alcano (men's 55-59, 1:42:14), and Leoniza Gusilatar (women's 55-59, 1:54:33).

In the Sunrise Sprint relay events, Team East PH Tri 1 claimed the men's title in 1:39:47, Team Aceledar won the women's division in 1:36:16, and Team TriForReels captured the mixed relay crown in 1:47:02. PR