Perspective fuels Eala’s homecoming victory

At just 20, Eala has grown accustomed to carrying expectations, from ranking inside the world’s top 50 to being the lone Philippine flag on many international draws. Yet she said the weight she feels pales in comparison to the struggles of ordinary Filipinos trying to provide for their families.

That awareness, she said, keeps her grounded.

“When the attention and pressure get overwhelming, I remind myself of that,” Eala said. “It makes me feel small again and pulls me back to the ground.”

Eala said she embraces the responsibility that comes with her platform, especially on the global stage where she represents “a big demographic.” Each win, she added, is a chance to give back — not through speeches, but through work.

“I do what I can through my tennis and through my hard work,” she said. “It’s such an honor to have this community rally behind me.”

Buoyed by a sold-out crowd at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Eala played with control and poise, maintaining a steady level throughout the match despite a brief medical timeout in the second set for right-leg discomfort. She brushed it off as part of the job.

“Physical pain is part of an athlete’s lifestyle,” she said. “You find ways to manage it and not let it affect you mentally.”

The night also carried a deeper sense of homecoming. It marked Eala’s first professional match in the Philippines, played in front of family, friends, and longtime supporters.

“This win holds a special place in my heart,” she said. “Being surrounded by love — that’s what home means to me.”

Eala also took time to praise fellow Filipina players who competed in the singles and doubles draws, surprising fans simply by showing up on the big stage.

“I’m super proud,” she said. “The fact that they were in the draw, that they showed up and gave their best — that already means a lot.”

She knows how steep the climb can be.

“It’s really hard the first time competing at this level,” Eala said. “But the experience you gain from playing these tournaments and these players is something money can’t buy.”

For Eala, the journey, not just the wins, is the message. She called her career a privilege, one built on years of sacrifice and work.

“I’ve worked my whole life to be a professional tennis player,” she said. “I’m living out my dream. I have so much to feel lucky for, despite the challenges.”

As she prepares for the next round, Eala continues to balance pressure with purpose — carrying the flag, lifting others, and reminding herself why she plays.

“Being Filipino on tour makes me unique,” she said. “And I take so much pride in that.”