Petecio stops Jordan foe, reaches quarters

Dabawenya Nesthy Petecio made a strong start to her Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games campaign, stopping Jordan’s Mays Alreem Abukhadijah in the second round of their women’s 60-kilogram bout Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the Nishio City General Gymnasium in Japan.

Referee Lukman Wekadapola halted the fight at the 1:51 mark of the second round after Petecio scored two knockdowns.

The Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic medalist controlled the opening round and earned a 10-9 nod from the judges before turning up the pressure in the second.

Petecio dropped Abukhadijah twice with powerful combinations, prompting the referee to stop the contest and award the Filipina an RSC victory.

The win sent Petecio into the quarterfinals, joining fellow Tokyo silver medalist Carlo Paalam and Junmilardo Ogayre to give the Philippines three boxers in the last eight.