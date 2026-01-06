PFF praises unsung heroes of Futsal World Cup hosting

The Philippines’ hosting of the first-ever FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™ showcased more than the nation’s capacity to stage a world-class sporting event. It revealed the heart of the Filipino spirit: shared pride, collective energy, and an unwavering commitment to uplifting women’s sports from the grassroots to the global stage.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) honored the remarkable individuals whose dedication, passion, and teamwork transformed this historic inaugural event into a triumph not only for the Philippines but for women’s futsal worldwide. With the collective effort of all the hardworking women and men who lent their time, strength, intellect, and resources, this World Cup is leaving a lasting legacy forged by thousands of hands and hearts.

PFF also expresses its deepest gratitude to President Ferdinand “Bong Bong” Marcos for the government’s invaluable support through the Philippine Sports Commission, headed by Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, the dedicated PSC staff, government personnel, and committed and auxiliary personnel in ensuring the successful staging of the Fifa Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025.

“We commend and congratulate the 500-strong unsung heroes who made the Fifa Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025 a success,” said PFF President John Gutierrez. “With you, we showed the world that Filipinos can host a truly world-class sporting event.”

PFF is also grateful for the support of the Philippine Olympic Committee, led by President Abraham Tolentino. Special thanks are extended to Fifa Council Member Mariano “Nonong” Araneta Jr., whose support helped boost confidence in hosting the inaugural event. Behind every match, every cheer, and every breakthrough were people whose devotion will inspire generations to come.

PFF General Secretary Gelix Mercader, who oversaw the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), extended profound thanks to around 300 volunteers, 150 LOC staff, and 100 auxiliary personnel whose commitment and warmth powered the tournament’s success. “Kayo po ang mga tunay na bayani ng World Cup na ito. Maraming salamat po sa inyong dedikasyon, sipag at tibay,” he said.

“It was very humbling to host the inaugural Fifa Futsal Women’s World Cup—and even more humbling to see it succeed. We dedicate this to all the futsal and football players across the country who made this possible,” Mercader added. PR