PH archery program set to soar under world-class Olympic coaching

CAUAYAN CITY, ISABELA—The crack of arrows slicing through the air reverberated across the Benjamin Dy Sports Complex during the 2026 WAP‑PSC Philippine National Archery Championship Qualifier Leg 1.

Among the 450 young archers who converged from every corner of the country, one name soared above the rest: Juliana Vernice Garcia, a 17‑year‑old recurve specialist from Pasig City who is fast emerging as the face of Philippine archery.

“I’ve been shooting since I was eight. My dream right now is to qualify and do well in the Asian Games. If I can pull it off, the Olympics won’t be that far,” said Garcia, her voice steady yet brimming with determination.

Garcia was a standout in the Cauayan kickoff qualifier hosted by Mayor JC Dy and witnessed by Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Patrick Gregorio, who was visibly moved by the turnout.

“Sometimes I ask myself Sunday is a time to rest. But when you meet 450 young archers from all over the Philippines, full of aspirations and dreams, you immediately know sulit ang pagod ko,” said Gregorio.

With World Archery Philippines president Jonathan “Bing” Reaport at the helm, the national team has tapped two Olympic coaches from South Korea with world‑class credentials—Ryu Su Jeng and Hong Sun Chil—whose methods are already producing remarkable results.

“Before Coach Ryu came, our recurve archers never hit scores in the 660s or 670s. Now it happens more often. Even our under‑18 youth can score 700 in 72 arrows at 50 meters,” said Reaport.

Archery at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will put six gold medals on the line—men’s and women’s individual, men’s and women’s team, mixed team recurve, and the newly introduced mixed team compound event.

“We’ve identified solid talents in the under‑15 and under‑18 groups who will be our next generation,” said Reaport.

One of Korea’s most decorated Olympic coaches, Coach Ryu steered her nation to five gold medals—two in Rio 2016 and three in Tokyo 2021—and is now at the helm of the Philippine archery program.

She is widely regarded as a “gift to Philippine archery,” instilling discipline, stamina, and technical mastery.

Hong, a World Cup champion also from South Korea, previously molded the Iranian and Chinese squads to international success.

The South Koreans dominate Olympic archery because of an extraordinarily rigorous training system. Since 1972, they have won 28 of the 40 Olympic gold medals in the sport, making them the undisputed powerhouse.

Gregorio also announced PSC’s plan to establish a Regional Training Center for archery and ball sports at the Benjamin Dy Sports Complex, and a rowing center at the Cagayan River.

“Mabuhay ang World Archery Philippines and its president Bing Reaport. Take care of our Korean Olympic coaches. They will unlock the way to the podium for the hearts of all these young athletes,” said Gregorio.

“Salamat Mayor JC Dy, Congressman Mike Dy, Cauayan City Sports Head King Medrano, and former national rower and five‑time SEA Games gold medalist Joe Rodriguez,” added Gregorio, noting that PSC will also organize a Cagayan Valley Sports Summit this July. ``We will be back soon.’’

Garcia herself has broken barriers. She shattered the Philippine record with 662 points in 72 arrows, eclipsing Abby Bidaure’s 2024 mark by 20 points.

“Training under Coach Ryu was tiring at first—obviously more training than before—but you get used to it. It becomes easier. My chances for the Asian Games are pretty high this year. For the three selections, I ranked overall first,” said Garcia.

Garcia, a Grade 11 student at CCF Life Academy in Pasig, balances academics with grueling evening practices.

“Before, I trained until 6 p.m. Now it’s 7–8 p.m. with night shoots. It’s harder, but I know it’s what I need to reach the Asian Games and eventually the Olympics. My idols are the Koreans—their discipline and hard work inspire me to push further,” she said.

Apart from Garcia, Naina Tagle, Emmie Peredo, and Abby Bidaure are the cornerstones of the women’s recurve team while Gervin Garcia, Ian Nabu, Chas Colas, and Jonathan Reaport comprise the men’s squad.

The men’s compound team is composed of Paul Dela Cruz, Jeremy Reaport, and Matthew Johnson while the women’s squad has Amaya Cojuangco, Vanessa Caparas, Ariana Lim, and Michiko Gonzales.

The Cauayan qualifier is the first of four legs leading to the national finals in November in Candon City, Ilocos Sur. Winners will join the national training pool tryouts in January, alongside current members, before final selection for the national team.

With a new breed of archers on the rise, the Korean coaches’ Olympic pedigree, and PSC’s commitment to building training centers, Philippine archery is entering a new era, one where dreams of the podium in the international arena feel closer than ever. PR