THE Philippine national team will field 12 riders, while the Standard Insurance Track Team will send eight entries to the Track Asia Cup, which starts Dec. 1 at the Tagaytay CT Velodrome in Tagaytay City.

The national squad features several veteran riders, including former Southeast Asian Games champion Jermyn Prado, who will return to track cycling for the first time since winning gold in the women's individual time trial and silver in road cycling at the 2019 SEA Games hosted by the Philippines in Tagaytay City.

Other notable entries in the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI)-calendared competition include former national road champions Kim Bonilla and Maura de los Reyes.

“This will be another test for our riders as they are pitted against some of the best and most promising athletes in Asia,” said Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino, who heads PhilCycling, the national governing body for cycling.

Tolentino has been working to bring more international competitions to the Tagaytay CT Velodrome, which became fully operational this year.

“Track cycling offers a dozen or more events — gold medals — and the Tagaytay CT Velodrome will serve that purpose as we aim to regain our lofty position in Asian cycling,” he added.

De los Reyes will lead the Standard Insurance Track Team, which also includes men's elite riders Adrian Bayot, Andrei Deudor, Archie Cardaña, Marcus Ricalde and Daniel Cordero, and women's elite rider Jelsie Sabado.

The national team will field Rex Krog, Zedric Honorica, Luke Romero, Marc Lago, Prince Azas, Joshua Gatmaitan, Clark Emphasis and Rudy Roque in the men's elite division.

Prado and Bonilla will lead the women's elite squad, joined by Marlen Marasigan, Angelica Altamarino and Jeanne Cervantes.

The weeklong competition, classified as a UCI Class 2 event, will feature races in the keirin, time trial, sprint, team sprint, individual pursuit, points race and scratch race for men's and women's elite and junior categories.

The men's and women's elite divisions will also compete in the omnium, which consists of four events: scratch, tempo, elimination and points races.

The Track Asia Cup is the second international cycling competition to be held at the Tagaytay CT Velodrome this year, following the Asian Cycling Confederation Track Championships in March.

The event is organized by the Asian Cycling Confederation, hosted by Tagaytay City under Mayor Brent Tolentino, and supervised by PhilCycling. The Philippine Sports Commission, chaired by Patrick Gregorio, and the MVP Sports Foundation support the competition. PR