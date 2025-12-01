PH grassroots gets boost

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go called for stronger grassroots sports programs and cultural pride as he joined the Philippine Eskrima Kali Arnis Federation (Pekaf) Mindanao Qualifying Tournament at the University of Mindanao in Davao City on Saturday, Nov. 22.

Go, who chairs the Senate committees on sports and youth, told young Arnisadors that sports can keep them healthy, disciplined, and focused. His message to the athletes was direct: “Get into sports and stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit.”

He said events like the Pekaf tournament play a crucial role in shaping values and creating opportunities for young athletes in the regions.

Go highlighted his long-time advocacy for programs that give youth access to structured training and education. At the center of these efforts is the National Academy of Sports (NAS), established under Republic Act 11470, which he authored and co-sponsored. The NAS in New Clark City offers a dual-track system that enables student-athletes to pursue academic excellence while undergoing specialized sports training.

To ensure opportunities are not limited to Luzon, Go filed Senate Bill 171 seeking to establish NAS regional campuses, particularly in Visayas and Mindanao. The proposed campuses will offer full scholarships and mirror the training and academic standards of the main NAS campus, making sports development more accessible to young athletes nationwide.

Go also pushed Senate Bill 413, which seeks to institutionalize the Philippine National Games as a unified grassroots sports competition and talent pool for national sports associations. Another measure, Senate Bill 678 or the National Tertiary Games Act, aims to formalize a collegiate multi-sport tournament that serves as a bridge from school-based leagues to elite competition.

During the tournament, Go recognized Senate Majority Leader Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, Pekaf president, for leading efforts to elevate Filipino martial arts. He also thanked local organizers, including OIC Michael Denton Aportadera of the Davao City Sports Development Office, for sustaining community-based sports programs.

Around 500 Arnisadors from across Mindanao gathered for the qualifying tournament, celebrating a discipline rooted in pre-colonial Filipino warrior culture.

Go’s Malasakit Team distributed tokens during the event, continuing the senator’s practice of meeting communities on the ground.

Beyond the competition, Go reminded athletes of the deeper meaning behind Arnis and public service. “Tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong o karangalan na pwede nating gawin… ay gawin na natin ngayon (Let us remember, we pass through this world only once. Whatever good, help, or honor we can give… let us do it now),” he added. PR