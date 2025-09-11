PH opens historic men’s volley worlds

All roads lead to Manila as the Philippines hosts the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship for the first time in history, running from Friday until Sept. 28 at two world-class venues.

Thirty-two powerhouse teams, featuring world, Olympic, and VNL champions alongside dark horses and fan favorites, will battle on Philippine soil. Organizers expect record-breaking crowds, with the explosive opener at the Mall of Asia Arena set to deliver an unforgettable start.

Serving at the forefront is host and world No. 82 Alas Pilipinas, which has improved leaps and bounds in a full year of build-up under champion Italian mentor Angiolino Frigoni, against 11-time African champion and world No. 42 Tunisia in the lone opening match at 7 p.m.

World-renowned group BOYNEXTDOOR from South Korea, meanwhile, will kickstart the festivities in the grandiose opening ceremony, to be led by Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara and FIVB president Fabio Azevedo, at 4:30 p.m. which will also feature local acts.

“I’m telling the Filipinos, please come. We need you. As supporters, we need you because we are going to fight together against Tunisia. Don’t let us fight alone,” declared coach Frigoni in a tall order against the Tunisians to open the Pool A action that also includes No. 13 Iran and No. 23 Egypt, the reigning African champion.

Frigoni’s charges roamed around the world, including a productive finale training camp in Europe, to brace for history. And now, it’s up for the taking.

Leading the march are seasoned spikers Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo, along with other wingers Leo Ordiales, Michaelo Buddin, Jade Disquitado, and Louie Ramirez, as per the final roster announced by the PNVF.

Manning the defense are middle blockers Kim Malabunga, Peng Taguibolos, and Lloyd Josafat, with coverage from liberos Josh Ybañez, Jack Kalingking, and Vince Lorenzo. Ace playmakers Owa Retamar and Eco Adajar will quarterback Frigoni’s offense.

“We have a great balance of veterans who bring experience and leadership, and younger players who bring energy and fresh perspectives,” said Bagunas. “It’s an honor to be part of this historic event. We’re excited to play and show the level and brand of Philippine volleyball on the world stage,” added Espejo.

But as big as the fight of the Alas boys on the court, eyes are also on the entire Philippines as it serves as the mecca of the sporting world once again after hosting the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup with the PNVF led by Suzara, also president of the Asian Volleyball Confederation and executive VP of the FIVB, at the centerstage this time around.

“I hope our Alas Pilipinas really play well in front of Filipino fans but most importantly, I hope we could have a good finale here like the women’s world championship in Thailand as we serve as host for the first time ever,” said Suzara, who also leads the world championship’s Local Organizing Committee co-chaired by Presidential son William Vincent “Vinny” Araneta Marcos, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

“Let’s make this happen and show the world that the Filipinos are one of the best fans in the world. Mabuhay ang Philippine volleyball.”

Albeit without star spiker Wassim Ben Tara, Tunisia is expected to be a tough nut to crack for Alas with veteran aces Hamza Nagga and Elyes Karamosli standing on their way in front of more than 10,000 fans for the opener of the world spikefest backed by Rebisco, SM, PLDT, SMART, Metro Pacific Investment, Honda Philippines, Meralco, Sony, Lenovo, LRT Line 2, officially sanctioned by the FIVB, partnered with Volleyball World, Mikasa, the official ball, Mizuno, Gerflor, and Senoh Corporation.

The rest of the 32-team field, led by the big guns in world No. 1 and VNL champion Poland, reigning world titlist Italy (No. 2), and Paris Olympics gold medalist France (No. 4), however, will officially start their campaign on Saturday with the 32 squads being split at the MOA Arena and the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Four matches each at the two venues are slated until September 18 for the preliminary phase, with the top two teams from the eight groups advancing in the final phase beginning with the Round of 16 at the MOA Arena until the championship.

Other big guns expected to amaze the sports-crazed Filipino crowd are world No. 3 Brazil,

No. 5 Japan, No. 6 USA, No. 7 Slovenia, No. 8 Germany, No. 9 Argentina, and No. 10 Cuba are scattered in different groups.