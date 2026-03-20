PH punches ticket to 2027 Women’s World Cup

GOLD Coast-- It’s off to the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup for the Philippines.

Veterans Angela Beard and Jacklyn Sawicki found opportunities to score in the second half and took them, and the Philippine national women’s football team pulled off a 2-0 triumph over Uzbekistan on a wet Thursday afternoon.

Beard, a Fil-Australian standout, struck almost immediately in the second half, sinking a long cross from the left side from Jael Guy in the 47th minute for the Filipinas first marker in the play-ins of the 2026 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup at the Cbus Super Stadium in the suburbs of Robina.

Five minutes later, another cross from Guy from the left side found Sawicki in a good spot on the right side in the 52nd minute.

National coach Mark Torcaso initially gave credit to Guy, an 18-year-old German-born Filipina midfielder, playing for the Brown Bears at Brown University in Rhode Island.

“We came here with a young squad, aged between 18 and 24. To have future stars to start at the world stage, and play well in big games, and for the World Cup is a testament to her and her family,” remarked Torcaso.

Guy sent out a curling cross to Sawicki, whose looping header sailed over Jonimqulova and into the bottom right corner.

The Filipinas’ campaign is supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Football Federation.

This gave the Philippines its second World Cup stint, since they last made it back in 2023.

The Philippines now joins other qualifiers, Japan, Australia, China, Chinese-Taipei, and South Korea.

This is considered a milestone win for the Philippines, since the White Wolves have won three of their previous four matches with the Filipinas since 1997, while a friendly game last October at the Rizal Memorial Stadium ended in a 2-all draw.

The 28-year-old Beard’s goal was her third attempt, after two tries of four attempts by the Filipinas in the closing minutes of the first half.

In the 38th minute, Guy went for a volley to Beard on her first attempt, but goalie Maftuna Jonimqulova was just around to kick it away from her. PR