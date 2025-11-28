PH seeks bounce-back win vs Argentina

Host Philippines battles Group A leader Argentina Thursday night, raring to deliver a strong performance in its last appearance at the inaugural Fifa Futsal Women’s World Cup at the PhilSports Arena.

Though already out of contention for the quarterfinals after opening losses to Poland (0-6) and Morocco (2-3), the gritty Filipina5 vow to go all out in the 8:30 p.m.duel with the unbeaten La Albiceleste as a treat for loyal supporters.

“It’s the World Cup, they're playing in their home country so that’s more than enough motivation for the players,” Philippine coach Rafa Merino said in Spanish.

The Filipina5 came tantalizingly close to scoring a historic victory in the 16-nation showpiece backed by the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Football Federation last Monday as Inday Tolentin and Cathrine Graversen struck early against Morocco. But it wasn’t meant to be as the Moroccans countered with three goals to turn the game around.

The come-from-behind verdict enabled the reigning African titlists to tie Poland at second spot with three points on one win against one loss, making their 6 p.m.faceoff a winner-take-all for the last available ticket to the KO rounds.

World No. 6 Argentina clinched the first seat at six points with victories over Morocco (6-0) and Poland (3-2) ahead of its final group assignment against the home side.

The 63rd-ranked Filipina5 are heavy underdogs but that won’t prevent them from fighting tooth and nail and trying to upset the South American powers.

“We have to try to give the best of ourselves, keep with our identity, keep with who we are,” said Merino. “There's nothing extraordinary that we can do but we play the best way we can.” PR