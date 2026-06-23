PH Sports Hall of Fame honors seven

Manila — Seven of the country’s most accomplished athletes received the highest honor in Philippine sports on Tuesday during the 5th Philippine Sports Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the newly renovated PSC House inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The latest inductees are Ramon Fernandez, Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco, Isidro del Prado, Adeline Dumapong, Cecil Mamiit, Bea Lucero-Lhuillier, and the late Eduardo “Eddie” Pacheco. They represent different disciplines but share a lasting impact on Philippine sports history.

Fernandez dominated Philippine basketball for decades, Velasco delivered an Olympic silver medal in boxing, and del Prado set national sprint records. Dumapong became a Paralympic pioneer, Mamiit found success in international tennis, Lucero-Lhuillier excelled in multiple sports, and Pacheco stood out for his rare versatility in football and basketball.

The Philippine Sports Commission also unveiled the transformed PSC House, turning an aging facility into a modern hub for sports governance and heritage.

``Your achievements have transformed the national imagination,’’ PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio said.``In the same spirit, we seek to do more than create beautiful spaces; we want to continue the work of transforming hearts and minds,’’ he added.

Gregorio said the renovation goes beyond infrastructure and stands as a tribute to the athletes and their legacies.

``Sa gitna ng lahat ng gulo sa bansa at sa mundo, it is this spirit of transformation that allows us to keep hoping. Let us honor legacy not only by remembering it, but by living it. We are very proud of you, honorees. Salamat sa inyo. Salamat sa paglaban (Amid the challenges facing our country and the world, this spirit of transformation keeps us hopeful. Let us honor legacy not only by remembering it but by living it. We are very proud of you, honorees. Thank you. Thank you for your perseverance),’’ said Gregorio.

``Salamat sa hindi pagsuko. Salamat sa puso at alab. Just like the flag that you have worn so proudly, kayo ang maningning na mga bituin at araw ng bayang Pilipinas kailan pa ma’y di magdidilim. Mabuhay ang atletang Pilipino (Thank you for never giving up. Thank you for your heart and passion. Like the flag you proudly wore, you are the shining stars and sun of the Filipino nation that will never fade. Long live Filipino athletes),’’ Gregorio added.

He also pointed to ongoing reforms at the PSC, including the establishment of regional training centers aimed at bringing sports development closer to the grassroots.

“We are changing the narrative. For too long, our system told young athletes from the provinces: kung gusto mong sumikat, lumuwas ka ng Maynila. Those days are over. We are doing this because we know the future is at the grassroots (We are changing the narrative. For too long, our system told young athletes from the provinces: if you want to succeed, you have to move to Manila. Those days are over. We are doing this because we know the future is at the grassroots),” said Gregorio.

Officials from various National Sports Associations attended the ceremony, underscoring the institutional support behind the athletes’ careers.

Present were Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association president Terry Capistrano, Philippine Football Federation president John Gutierrez, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Ricky Vargas, Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines president Marcus Manalo, and Philippine Tennis Association secretary general John Rey Tiangco.

The selection committee was represented by Games and Amusements Board chairman Atty. Francisco Rivera, Pilipinas Curling Federation secretary general Jarryd Bello, and Vovinam Federation of the Philippines secretary general Jose “Jop” Malonzo.

Also part of the panel were Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, Ayala Foundation’s Xavier Virata, and MVP Sports Foundation president Al Panlilio.

The review and evaluation committee included veteran sports journalists Quinito Henson, Al Mendoza, Ignacio Dee, Jun Lomibao, and Dodo Catacutan.

The ceremony ended with a standing ovation as organizers hailed the inductees as “the shining stars and sun of the Philippine flag that will never fade.”

The Philippine Sports Hall of Fame will next induct a new class of honorees in May 2028, recognizing more athletes who have shaped Philippine sports history. PR