PH U17 beats Cambodia in Asian Cup qualifiers

THE Philippine Under-17 Men's National Football Team opened its Group A campaign in the 2027 AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers with a 2-1 victory over Cambodia on Sunday at Star City Sports Club in Thanlyin, Myanmar.

The win marked the Philippines' third consecutive victory over Cambodia at the U17 level, dating back to the 2025 qualifiers.

Philippine Football Federation President John Anthony Gutierrez credited the result to the national youth program's growing consistency.

"For this particular game, what our U17 program has achieved is consistency," Gutierrez said.

"To defeat Cambodia three in a row, with three generations of U17s, is a testament to PFF's current emphasis on strengthening our youth national teams in order to have strong senior national squads."

Filipino-German forward Kai Müller made an impressive national team debut, scoring both goals for the Philippines, while the defense held off Cambodia's attempts to equalize.

"I feel I was able to deliver a very good performance, and I'm very happy about that — but I'm far from satisfied yet," Müller of FC Nurnberg said after the match.

The Philippines broke the deadlock in the 39th minute when Müller fired home with his left foot after breaking into the Cambodian penalty area.

Cambodia responded before halftime. Forward Long Bich capitalized on an interception during a high press to level the score.

Both teams continued to battle for control in the second half. Cambodia came close to taking the lead in the 58th minute, but substitute striker Chantha Seyha failed to connect with a dangerous cross.

Müller restored the Philippines' advantage in the 69th minute. He took on two Cambodian defenders inside the penalty area before finishing with his left foot to complete his brace.

The Philippine defense then stood firm to protect the lead.

In the 83rd minute, center back Lucas Asher Alvarez of Bay Area Surf SC stopped a dangerous attack by Seyha inside the Philippine penalty area.

Goalkeeper Nicko Buan, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain's under-15 team, also made two crucial saves deep into stoppage time. He denied an Olimpico attempt — a goal scored directly from a corner kick — and a long-range free kick from midfield by It Somaun.

Under Spanish coach Sergi Mulet, the Philippines will next face Indonesia, a team that competed in the 2023 and 2025 FIFA U17 World Cups, on Nov. 11 in Yangon. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. Philippine time. PR