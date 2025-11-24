PH vows stronger return after Poland loss

“I know going into the next match, we're going to take everything from this game, learn from it, but then put it behind us. That is not wearing us down for the next,” said co-skipper Isabella Flanigan.

With over 2,200 home supporters led by Mayor Vico Sotto of host city Pasig, Chairman Patrick Gregorio of the Philippine Sports Commission, and President John Gutierrez of the Philippine Football Federation, the Filipina5 kept it close in the first 20 minutes of play and faced a manageable 0-2 deficit.

But then the 14th-ranked Polish poured it on against the No. 63 hosts, with Julia Szostak opening second-half scoring in the 23rd, Julia Basta completing her brace in the 24th, Pinay Lanie Ortillo adding one to Poland's score on an own goal, and Klaudia Dyminska wrapping it up in the 30th.

“Alam ko hindi hindi po ito yung resulta na gusto namin pero proud po ako sa ginawa ng team namin at lumaban po kami hanggang dulo (I know this isn’t the result we wanted, but I’m proud of what our team did, and we fought until the end),” said co-skipper Inday Tolentin.

“Ito ‘yung lesson namin kung paano kami mag-step up sa next game (This is our lesson on how we can step up in the next game).”

Tolentin nearly put the home side on the board first, but her clear shot at the fifth minute hit the post.

“Siguro hindi pa po time na maka-score pero next game pag-iigihan ko pa (Maybe it just wasn’t the time for me to score yet, but I’ll work even harder in the next game),” she said.

“I think if we had converted some of those (early) chances, the game would have changed a little bit more in our favour because it would give us a little more fuel, and I think we would have made Poland doubt,” said Philippine coach Rafa Merino. PR