PH wins best-ever YOG haul with silver, bronze

DAKAR, Senegal — The Philippines posted its best-ever performance in the Youth Olympic Games (YOG), winning a silver and a bronze medal through athletics standouts Naomi Marjorie Cesar and Pi Durden Forward Wangkay, as the fourth edition of the Games ended Friday night at the YOG Athletes Village in Diamniadio.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham Tolentino described the country's 14-day campaign as an accomplishment and a sign of progress, underscoring the need to invest more in grassroots sports development.

"It's the best performance, these two medals," Tolentino said. "The level of competition in the YOG is high. The young athletes from the powerhouse countries are as highly trained in their age groups as their elite counterparts."

Cesar's silver and Wangkay's bronze surpassed the Philippines' previous YOG medal haul, highlighted by Christian Tio's silver in boys' twin-tip racing in kiteboarding at the 2018 Buenos Aires Games.

The gold medal Luis Gabriel Moreno shared with China's Li Jiaman in mixed NOC archery at the 2014 Nanjing Games did not officially count toward the Philippines' medal tally.

The Philippines sent nine athletes to Dakar, the first African city to host an Olympic competition. They competed in six sports against athletes aged 14 to 17, many of whom had benefited from advanced training programs in Europe, the Americas and leading Asian sports nations.

"Obviously, size mattered in these YOG," Tolentino said. "Our athletes' opponents were bigger, stronger and faster."

Tolentino said the results underscored the need to strengthen grassroots sports programs, including talent identification beyond the country.

"We need more grassroots programs," he said, adding that scouting athletes of Filipino heritage overseas could also help expand the country's talent pool.

Another initiative that could provide young Filipino athletes with a pathway to international competition is the Southeast Asian Games Youth Plus, a program conceptualized by Tolentino. The Philippines will host its inaugural edition in December 2027.

"The SEAG Youth Plus will provide that pathway to the YOG," Tolentino said.

The SEAG Youth Plus will bring together athletes aged 16 and younger from Southeast Asia, Asia and Oceania. The competition will feature 23 sports and run from Dec. 2 to 14, 2027, in Manila, Pasig, Tagaytay and Subic.

"From the SEAG Youth Plus, it will be on to the Asian Youth Games and then the YOG," Tolentino said.

He cited the Philippines' performance at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, where the country won seven gold, seven silver, and 10 bronze medals.

Wangkay won gold in the 200 meters in Bahrain before claiming silver in the same event in Dakar. Cesar also won silver in the 800 meters at both competitions.

Jade Justine Justiniane capped the Philippine campaign, finishing sixth in the men's windsurfing event at Saly Beach West on Thursday.

The event, supported by the Philippine Sports Commission chaired by Patrick Gregorio, ended early after organizers canceled the 15th and final races for both the men's and women's divisions because of a lack of wind amid intense heat along Senegal's Atlantic coast.

"I was hoping to try to catch up in the last race, but the officials decided to cancel it," said the 16-year-old athlete from Anilao, who competed under the guidance of Filipino windsurfing icon and coach German Paz.

Despite missing the final race, Justiniane said he cherished the experience of competing at the Youth Olympic Games.

"It's a dream come true to be in the Olympics, and I'm so happy to have competed here," he said. "I made many friends and, most importantly, I learned from my experience."

Justiniane also served as Team Philippines' flag-bearer during Friday night's closing ceremony.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry described the Dakar Games as a "magical" experience.

"It really has been a magnificent journey," Coventry told reporters Thursday at the Dakar Exhibition Center in Diamniadio. "And we're so, so proud. I am so proud, I'm so grateful."

"We've spent time in Dakar, we've spent time here in Diamniadio, we've spent time in Saly, and it's just really been extremely magical," added Coventry, a two-time Olympic swimming champion from Zimbabwe and Africa's most decorated Olympic athlete.

China topped the medal standings with 17 gold, eight silver and seven bronze medals, followed by Japan with 10 gold, eight silver and nine bronze, and the Russian Federation with eight gold, four silver and two bronze.

The Russian flag was recognized by the IOC at the Games for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Among Southeast Asian nations, Singapore led the regional contingent with one gold and one silver medal, finishing 49th overall. Vietnam ranked 64th with two silver medals, while Indonesia placed 66th with one silver and two bronze medals.

The Philippines finished 68th with one silver and one bronze, sharing the ranking with five other countries, including Thailand. POC MEDIA POOL PHOTO