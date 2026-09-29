PH wins sepak takraw bronze

The Philippine men’s regu team settled for the bronze medal after Malaysia rallied past the Nationals, 10-15, 15-11, 15-7, in the semifinals of the Asian Games sepak takraw competition Monday at Mizuho Park Gymnasium in Nagoya, Japan.
Jason Huerte, Jom Lerry Rafael, Reynaldo Asilum Jr. and Ronsited Gabayeron came out strong and took the opening set. But Malaysia, the reigning Southeast Asian Games champion and Asian Games silver medalist in men’s regu, raised its level and seized control of the match.
The Malaysians erased an early Philippine lead in the second set with seven straight points, turning a 4-6 deficit into an 11-4 advantage. They held on to force a deciding set, then pulled away to secure the victory.
The loss ended the Philippines’ bid for a spot in the gold-medal match but assured the team of another bronze, matching its finish at the Hangzhou Asian Games.
The Philippines also fell to Malaysia in straight sets in the semifinals in Hangzhou, where Huerte, Rafael and Gabayeron teamed up with Mark Joseph Gonzales and Rheyjey Ortouste.
The Nationals entered the semifinals after finishing second in Group B with a 1-1 record. They opened the group stage with a 15-11, 15-7 loss to Thailand before bouncing back against Japan, 15-10, 15-4, to claim the last semifinal berth.
Against Malaysia, the Philippines showed early promise but could not sustain its momentum as the Southeast Asian powerhouse took charge.
The bronze gives the Philippines another medal in men’s regu, while Malaysia moves on to the gold-medal match. FROM THE WIRES