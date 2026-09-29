PH wins sepak takraw bronze

The Philippine men’s regu team settled for the bronze medal after Malaysia rallied past the Nationals, 10-15, 15-11, 15-7, in the semifinals of the Asian Games sepak takraw competition Monday at Mizuho Park Gymnasium in Nagoya, Japan.

Jason Huerte, Jom Lerry Rafael, Reynaldo Asilum Jr. and Ronsited Gabayeron came out strong and took the opening set. But Malaysia, the reigning Southeast Asian Games champion and Asian Games silver medalist in men’s regu, raised its level and seized control of the match.

The Malaysians erased an early Philippine lead in the second set with seven straight points, turning a 4-6 deficit into an 11-4 advantage. They held on to force a deciding set, then pulled away to secure the victory.