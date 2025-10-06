PH’s Sonny Wagdos on a winning streak

Just a month after ruling a race in Thailand, former Davao City standout Sonny Wagdos once again proved his dominance, this time winning the 10K men’s open of the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon 2025 on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Malaysia, bringing honor to the Philippines once more.

The 32-year-old clocked 32 minutes and 26 seconds, beating Malaysian runners Sanjay Manimaran (33:22) and Darren James Nair (33:31), who settled for second and third, respectively.

"Overwhelming lang gyud, Ma’am, kay sunod-sunod akong dula nga puro gyud champion (It’s really overwhelming, Ma’am, because I've been winning every race)," he told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview.

He also dominated the Asics META: Time: Trials Thailand 2025 held on September 14, where he finished with a time of 31:57.

"Lisod mukuha nindot nga time diri, Ma’am, kay daghan uphill ang route (It’s hard to get a good time here, Ma’am, because the route has a lot of uphills)," said the Agusan del Sur–born national athlete. "Lisod gyud ang route, mao taas ko time nya sobra ug 300m (The route was really tough, that’s why my time was slower and even exceeded by 300 meters)."

Asics athlete Wagdos, a Southeast Asian (SEA) Games silver medalist, dedicated his latest triumph to his fellow Filipino runners. "Ungta ma-inspire sila (I hope they get inspired)."

Earlier this year, the former University of Mindanao track star also ruled the Manila Marathon men’s 10K in August and captured two silvers in the men’s 5,000 meters — one at the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, in May, and another at the Singapore Open Track and Field Championships in April.

His recent races are all part of his buildup for the upcoming SEA Games in Thailand.

In the women's 10K, Joida Gagnao of the Philippines (39:23) topped the field, followed by Shayathiri Ratnam (41:51) and Tan Zhi Lin (42:29). MLSA