Pice run on May 10 backs up IP children

The 4th Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) Fun Run will take place on May 10 at Freedom Park along Roxas Avenue, with a gun start at 4 a.m.

Organizers opened three categories—21K, 10K, and 5K—to runners of all levels. The event is open to the public, with no age limit.

"We are inviting, not only the civil engineers; this is open for everyone," said PICE past president Engr. Darwin Santos, during his guesting at the Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum at The Annex of SM City Davao, held on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Winners in each category will receive cash prizes, with separate awards for men and women. All participants will get race kits, including singlets, finisher shirts, medals, and wristbands. Organizers will also give category-specific items: towels for 21K runners, caps for 10K runners, and headgear for 5K participants.

Routes will pass through key city roads. The 21K will run through Bajada, R. Castillo, and Quezon Boulevard. The 10K will reach the Agdao flyover, while the 5K will stay within the Bajada area. Organizers said they secured permits as early as January.

The Striders group organized the event and coordinated with government agencies to ensure safety. Ambulances and medical teams will be on standby.

Registration fees are ₱1,350 for 5K, ₱1,750 for 10K, and ₱2,150 for 21K.

Proceeds will support Indigenous Peoples (IP) children in Marilog District. Funds will go to school supplies and, if sufficient, repairs of comfort rooms.

"Kung malaki ang ma generate namin na income, mag repair kami ng cr nila doon (If we generate enough income, we will repair their comfort rooms)," Santos said.

Organizers expect the run to draw a strong turnout as it combines fitness, community, and a cause. RICARDO JR. J. BASTASA/DNSC, SunStar Intern