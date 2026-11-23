DAVAO CITY – A little kindness can go a long way, even on the pickleball court.
In observance of Anti-Bullying Week 2026, PiCool Pipol Pickleball Club brought players together for an open play on November 17 at the Matina Town Square Pavilion, carrying the message: “Serve with Kindness: #NoToBullies in the Kitchen.”
The event gathered 40 players, around 75% of whom were parents and guardians from Ateneo de Davao University, including the organizers. Players came dressed in statement shirts or black, showing their support for the campaign and standing in solidarity against bullying.
More than just a friendly game, the gathering was a reminder that sports can be a powerful way to build a kinder, more supportive community. Through pickleball, PiCool Pipol hopes to encourage respect, sportsmanship, inclusion, and a culture where people look out for one another, both on and off the court.
The theme also gave a playful twist to pickleball terminology. The “kitchen,” a familiar area of the court, became a reminder that there should be no room for bullying anywhere, including in the spaces where communities come together.
For PiCool Pipol, the message is simple: kindness is something we can all practice, one interaction at a time. Whether on the court, at school, at home, or in the wider community, everyone has a part to play in standing up against bullying.
Because every serve is an opportunity to make a difference. PR