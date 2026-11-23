DAVAO CITY – A little kindness can go a long way, even on the pickleball court.

In observance of Anti-Bullying Week 2026, PiCool Pipol Pickleball Club brought players together for an open play on November 17 at the Matina Town Square Pavilion, carrying the message: “Serve with Kindness: #NoToBullies in the Kitchen.”

The event gathered 40 players, around 75% of whom were parents and guardians from Ateneo de Davao University, including the organizers. Players came dressed in statement shirts or black, showing their support for the campaign and standing in solidarity against bullying.