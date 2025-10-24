Pinoy triathlete injured in crash at Asian Youth Games

It was tough luck for the Philippines in triathlon on the morning of the opening ceremony of the Asian Youth Games, as Euan Arrow Ramos crashed out of the competition on Thursday at Sofitel Bahrain.

Ramos suffered scratches and bruises all over, including his right arm and leg, after hitting the deck when his wheel clipped a cateye on a tight turn in the race featuring 39 triathletes.

The 15-year-old Ramos came out of the water in ninth place and had closed in on the leaders during the bike stage when he apparently ran over a reflective road stud and crashed.

He was brought to Bahrain Defense Force Hospital.

The cones had to be moved after several incidents, which slightly altered the course, but Triathlon Association of the Philippines secretary general Ting Joson said they can't blame the results on these things.

"It was unfortunate because malakas si Arrow and the boys prepared well. It's unfortunate na may cat eye dun," Joson said. "Kahit na sabihin mong they changed the course on the fly, prerogative ng officials yun if they feel this is the safer way to do it." "As a technical official, nakita na may ganung accident, and you can avoid that from happening again, you have to make those calls," Joson said.

Compounding the Philippines' woes was Peter Sancho del Rosario losing his 12th spot, ending up disqualified after an infraction at the second transition when he started removing his headgear before setting his bike on the rack.

China's Li Yansong won in 27 minutes, 0.4 seconds. Kazakhstan's Ramazan Ainegov finished in 27:11 for silver, and Korea's Kang Woohyeon earned bronze in 27:13. PR