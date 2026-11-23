A champion and a teammate

Simon spent 17 years in the PBA, including 16 seasons with the Purefoods franchise, later known as Magnolia. He became one of the league's most reliable sixth men, earning the reputation of a “Super Sub” who could change the momentum of a game whenever his team needed him.

He collected eight PBA championships, eight All-Star selections, two Mr. Quality Minutes citations, and the 2019 PBA Three-Point Shooting crown.

One of the defining moments of his career came in 2014, when he joined James Yap and Marc Pingris in the Purefoods franchise's historic Grand Slam run, winning all three conference championships in a single season.

His scoring touch also gave him a memorable moment against one of basketball's biggest names. During Stephen Curry's 2018 visit to the Philippines, Simon beat the NBA superstar in an obstacle skills challenge.

But for those who shared the court with him, his greatest contribution went beyond statistics and trophies.

Former teammate Marc Pingris thanked Simon for bringing joy to basketball fans and young people, describing him as a kind person, friend, son, and father.

“Masakit man na ganito ka nawala pero nanatili ka sa puso ng bawat napasaya mo na tao (It hurts that you had to leave this way, but you will remain in the hearts of everyone you made happy),” Pingris wrote.

James Yap, another member of the 2014 Grand Slam team, expressed disbelief over his former teammate's sudden death.

“Grabe kalit kaayo ni, Part. Wala gyud damha (This happened so suddenly, brother. No one saw it coming),” Yap wrote.

He recalled their many memories together and the basketball tours they had hoped to do in the future.

Terrence Romeo recalled that Simon was one of the players who welcomed him to the PBA during his rookie year. And Simon made sure it was a welcome he would never forget — with an elbow to the chest.

Romeo said Simon repeatedly posted him up, leaving him unable to stop the veteran. It was either a basket or a foul for Simon, who would simply flash a smile afterward.

“After the game, he told me, ‘Magaling kana mag palakas ka ng katawan kasi marami pa mag we welcome sayo at susubok sayo pag lumakas ka malayo mararating mo (You're already a good player. Just work on getting stronger because many more players will welcome you and test you in this league. Once you get stronger, you'll go far).’”

That encounter earned Simon Romeo's lasting respect, not only for his basketball skills but also for his humility away from the court.

Former teammate Mark Barroca remembered Simon as a disciplined player who consistently worked on his conditioning and never flaunted his achievements.

He also recalled how Simon approached him on his first day of practice and immediately made him feel welcome.

“Grabe, Part, ka-humble nimo nga tao (Brother, you were such a humble person),” Barroca wrote.

Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots, the franchise Simon represented for much of his professional career, also paid tribute to the player who wore No. 8 with pride.

The team remembered his signature one-handed midrange shots, clutch baskets and ability to deliver when the pressure was on.

“Most of all, we’ll miss the person we got to share those moments with,” the team said.

A life anchored in faith

Away from basketball, Simon's faith in God was central to his life.

In a conversation with fellow basketball player Paul Artadi, Simon shared that, despite experiencing success in his career and enjoying the blessings of family and material possessions, surrendering his life to Jesus Christ remained his proudest decision.

He illustrated the experience by comparing life to a doughnut filled with different toppings and flavors. Despite everything that made it look complete, there was still a hole in the middle.

For him, that emptiness was filled when he gave his life to Christ.

His faith also shaped how he viewed his basketball career. In an interview with SunStar Davao during his PBA retirement, he expressed gratitude to God for allowing him to fulfill his purpose as a basketball player.

“ I’m very thankful that God allowed me to fulfill His purpose for me as a basketball player,” he said.

Jay Helterbrand remembered their bond as brothers in faith despite never having played on the same PBA team or won championships together.

“We were rivals and competed against each other. No, we were not best friends ... But one thing I'm certain of is we were brothers in Christ!” Helterbrand wrote.

He said he found comfort in knowing Simon was with their Father in heaven.

Former teammate JC Intal also recalled a conversation with Simon in Banff, Canada, just months before his death. They talked about their PBA years, life after basketball, and their children.

Simon had expressed a wish to bring his children there someday.

“I never thought those words would hit differently this soon,” Intal wrote.

A legacy that lives on

Simon’s passing has left his former teammates and friends grappling with the sudden loss of a man they remember as disciplined, approachable and deeply devoted to his family.

Jared Dillinger said the news had made him reflect on how unpredictable life can be, his own health and the things people often take for granted.

He hoped Simon’s children would one day hear the stories of their father’s life, both on and off the court, and understand how deeply he was loved.

But perhaps no one could express Simon’s legacy better than the man himself.

In one of his interviews with SunStar Davao, Simon said he hoped his journey would inspire more young athletes, particularly those from Mindanao, to believe that they, too, could reach the PBA.

“I hope daghan ma-inspire sa akong story kay nothing is impossible gyud with God. I hope na open nako ang door diha sa Mindanao nga kaya nato makasulod diri sa PBA (I hope many will be inspired by my story because nothing is truly impossible with God. I hope I have opened the door for people in Mindanao to see that we, too, can make it to the PBA.),” he said.

It was a message that reflected the journey of a young man who once faced rejection, started on the bench, and worked his way to becoming an eight-time PBA champion.

The University of Mindanao also mourned the loss of its proud alumnus, remembering him as a three-time MVP who carried the school's spirit from Davao to the national stage.

“Beyond his achievements on the court, PJ was a proud son of Mindanao, a man of faith, and an inspiration to countless young dreamers who dared to believe that a small-town kid could make it to the biggest stage,” the university said.

Simon leaves behind a remarkable basketball record, but his story carries a bigger message for the young athletes who followed his journey: Where you come from does not have to determine how far you can go.

He had hoped to open a door for Mindanao's aspiring basketball players. Through his achievements, he showed them that the door was there. Through his faith, he reminded them that nothing is impossible with God.

And while basketball fans will remember the shots, championships, and unmistakable No. 8 jersey, those who knew him best will remember the humble man behind the game. MLSA