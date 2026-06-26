POC suspends PNVF after FIVB sanction

DAVAO CITY — The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has formally suspended the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) following the sanction imposed by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said the decision was unanimously approved by the executive board, noting that the move was automatic under POC rules.

“The suspension comes automatically from the international federation’s suspension of its national federation,” Tolentino said.

The FIVB suspended the PNVF on May 29, citing “serious governance concerns and multiple purported violations of the FIVB Code of Ethics.”

With the suspension, the PNVF is barred from participating in POC activities, including the General Assembly.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has also stopped all funding support for the federation, citing governance issues and non-compliance with its requirements.

Tolentino also said the POC does not recognize the PNVF’s recent leadership change.

“Their latest election, for the POC, is invalid—no notice to the POC and no observer from the POC,” he said.

The POC added that some PNVF board members have withdrawn support from the current leadership, indicating a loss of confidence within the organization.

PNVF president Anthony “Tonyboy” Liao, for his part, has said he is willing to cooperate with authorities to address the issues.

The POC is awaiting further action from the FIVB, including the formation of an ad hoc committee that will oversee volleyball operations while the federation remains suspended. RGL