BANKING on its deep bench, Philippine National Police whipped Philippine Army 5-1 to clinch the lawn tennis team championship of the 1st PSC-AFP Philippine Uniformed Services as One (PUSO) sportsfest over the weekend at the Rizal Memorial tennis courts.

Police Master Sgts. Bensaudi Padjiri and Jose Nino Villaceran opened PNP’s campaign with a 6-1, 6-4 doubles triumph over Army Master Sgt. Napmusler Duldulao and Technical Sgt. Mario Sabas in the meet jointly organized by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

In a doubles battle between officers, PBrig. Gen. Froilan Navarroza and PCol. Reinante delos Santos overwhelmed Brig. Gen. Gilbert Ombos and Col. Elmer Jay Anibigno II 6-1, 6-3 in the double match for colonels and above for PNP’s second straight victory.

The Police netters continued their domination of their Army counterparts in the officers 40 years old and above doubles category as PLt. Col. Lister Ceriales teamed up with PCapt. Ferdinand Sonza to dump Army Lt. Cols. Arvin Zarate and Jaydie Balaqui 6-2, 6-0.

PMaj. Jayson Macadangdang bounced back strongly from a first-set loss to beat Lt. Col Datu Karon 4-6, 6-0, 6-0 in the officers’ singles match before Sgt. Vicente Elberto Anasta broke Army’s losing streak in defeating Patrolman Edmar Adormeo 6-0, 6-3.

PNP finally clinched the best-of-seven series with PCpl. Ian James Butron and Patrolman Jonathan Palac wrapping it up by beating Corporals Warren Andrescio and Mark Anthony Alcoseba 6-2, 6-1 for the gold medal.

Army took the team silver while Navy bagged the bronze in the competition involving not only the four major services but also 11 other allied agencies aimed at encouraging healthy competition in the spirit of honesty, camaraderie and fair play.

“It has been a while since we have seen our military athletes and their counterparts in the allied agencies going up against each other in a competitive yet friendly atmosphere where they can showcase their sports skills and talent,” PSC Commissioner Matthew “Fritz” Gaston, who oversees the meet on behalf of the government sports agency, noted.

“The 1st PSC-AFP PUSO Games provides them with a platform for that,” Gaston said.

The other agencies vying for honors in the sportsfest are Coast Guard , Bureau of Correction, Bureau Jail Management and Penology Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Immigration, National Bureau of Investigation. Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Bureau of Customs, Philippine Military Academy and Anti-Terrorism Council.

Up for grabs are medals in the disciplines of athletics, arnis, badminton, basketball, boxing, chess, cheer dance, golf, table tennis, judo, karate, softball, football, tug-of-war, obstacle course racing, swimming, sepak takraw, target shooting, taekwondo and volleyball. PR