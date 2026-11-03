Polo eyes wushu medal; Coleman battles back to breaststroke final

DAKAR — Angel Polo moved closer to a wushu medal, while Riannah Chantelle Coleman overcame a bout of hyperventilation to qualify for the women's 200-meter breaststroke final in the 4th Youth Olympic Games on Monday.

Polo maintained her third-place standing after the taijishan preliminaries in the women's taijiquan combined event at the Dakar Expo Center in Diamniadio, Senegal.

She trailed Singapore's Ng Zhe Nin and Chinese Taipei's Chu Yu En, who continued to lead the field after also finishing 1-2 in the world junior championships in Tianjin, China, last March.

The three athletes retained their positions from the previous round, with Ng topping the taijishan preliminaries with 9.353 points for an overall score of 18.653. Chu followed with 9.330 points for 18.563, while Polo scored 9.233 for 18.456.

"Angel is doing well, and we're focusing on tomorrow's final. We hope to do better," coach Li Jianfang said.

The final on Tuesday will have two phases: taijishan at 10:38 a.m. and taijiquan at 4:29 p.m., both in Dakar time.

Meanwhile, Coleman showed determination in the pool despite struggling to breathe throughout her race.

She finished fourth in Heat 2 of the women's 200-meter breaststroke in 2 minutes, 47.64 seconds, posting the seventh-fastest time among eight finalists. Japan's Mana Ishikawa topped the qualifiers.

Coleman was more than 18 seconds behind Ishikawa and missed her personal best by five seconds.

"It was so bad, but I'm grateful I got through it," Coleman said. "I struggled with my breathing throughout the race, but I'm grateful I was able to touch the wall."

The Filipino swimmer nearly collapsed after getting out of the pool and had to be carried by swimming staff to the medical room, where she received treatment for hyperventilation.

Coleman spent about 30 minutes recovering, accompanied by fellow swimmer Jamesray Mishael Ajido and coach Jensen Halili.

Three other swimmers were also receiving treatment for hyperventilation while medical personnel attended to Coleman.

Despite the difficult experience, her qualifying time earned her a place in the final, giving her another opportunity to compete for a podium finish. POC MEDIA POOL